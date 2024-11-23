Ole Miss Rebels at Florida Gators Previews and Predictions
When faced with an uphill battle, two choices exist. Either you can run from it and save yourself or you can run towards it, seeking victory. For the Florida Gators, the latter looks like their chosen path. However to win they must deal with Ole Miss who comes to the Swamp at 12-point favorite.
With a playoff spot hanging above their heads, they want to win this game. However, to a man, the University wants to cap off a demanding season with bowl eligibility. So, who leaves Ben Hill Griffin Stadium happy or who departs, scrambling for answers?
Familiarity
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding loves to generate pressure with just four men. That approach helps pass coverage as well. However, the Gators know this offense all too well. Golding learned the game, from soup to nuts, stem to stern, from Florida de-facto defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.
Golding played for Roberts at Delta State (MS). Also, he served as a grad assistant and returned as a defensive backs coach. What can Roberts inform his team about his former apprentice? Honestly, tape doesn't lie. However, Ole Miss's pass rush gets home with furious abandon. They do not hesitate in rushing. The onus falls directly upon the Gators' offensive line as the Rebels look to draw near. Now, what wrinkles will Golding add to the scheme, if any?
Aerial Assault
Florida's secondary will need to play with extra awareness as the prolific Ole Miss offense takes the field. Everything is flashy and big-play oriented. Jaxson Dart lives for the deep ball and the need to take the top off the defensive.
The probable SEC Player of the Year will also stand in the pocket and absorb the hit. Yet, his underrated toughness allows him to stand up and keep pushing. Anyone with a 10-yards=per-attempt average or better is not really playing around and wants to end the game quickly. Wideout Tre Harris returns, giving the Rebels another weapon, probably their best wideout. Within his first few steps, you can see if he's fully healed from the injury.
Final Prediction
A third loss would probably eliminate Ole Miss from the playoff. Florida can still clinch a bowl invite with a win next week. DJ Lagway, from the pocket will rely heavily on the run game and the ability to get the ball out quickly. Gators head coach Billy Napier will use misdirection and the screen game to keep Ole Miss guessing and on their heels. Meanwhile, Jaxson Dart throws for three touchdowns and this game becomes a track meet. Surprisingly, Florida hangs in for the majority of the game. Ole Miss captures the lead for good and the pass rush finally gets to Lagway. On to the Seminoles.
Final Score
Ole Miss 37
Florida 29