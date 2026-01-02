Options for Gators in Portal to Rebuild Offensive Line

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein have a major task on their hands this offseason. Having lost three starters along the offensive line, a rebuild in that area is a must.

Luckily, while the transfer portal takes, it also gives.

There are multiple options in the portal for the Gators to give a hard look at this offseason, including a couple with prior connections to Trautwein, to help address this concern for the 2026 season.

Pair of Former Nittany Lions

When Sumrall hired Trautwein, there must have been some level of expectation that he would bring some of his players from his previous school with him.

Well, two of them have already hit the portal, with one having tons of potential to develop into a future NFL pick. The two former Penn State offensive linemen who could be of interest for Florida are TJ Shanahan and Eagan Boyer.

Boyer is most likely the more coveted of the two. He is a 6-foot-8, 300-pound redshirt freshman who played in eight games and made one start for Penn State in 2025.

It is also worth noting that the Gators lost starting offensive tackle Austin Barber this offseason, creating a vacancy. He has set up an official visit with the Gators, according to On3’s Blake Alderman.

The other Nittany Lion to enter the portal, Shanahan, has several connections to the University of Florida. In addition to the new offensive line coach, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman’s cousin is former Florida Gator Jon Halapio.

Other Options in the Trenches

Shanahan and Boyer are two offensive linemen the Gators will keep an eye on, but not the only ones. Other linemen in the portal also have connections to the state of Florida.

East Carolina’s Jimarion McCrimon is one. The 6-foot-5, 307-pound lineman from Kissimmee, Fla., enters as one of the best tackle options on the market. He earned 1st team All-AAC honors in 2025, starting 13 games at left tackle.

Pitt’s Tai Ray provides the Gators with another player with ties to the state, hailing from Apopka, Fla. He is a 6-foot-6, 330-pound tackle that played in 13 games in 2025 and posted a PFF pass block grade of 77.7.

These are just a few names with connections to the program. Florida will most certainly make runs at players who have zero familiarity with the school and who are looking for a fresh start elsewhere.

