Paul Finebaum Goes Scorched Earth on Cam Newton's Time with Florida Gators
Cam Newton made his name as a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Auburn Tigers and in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, but he began his career with the Florida Gators.
A recent discussion on ESPN’s First Take involved the Mount Rushmore of collegiate quarterbacks, and when asked about Cam Newton and Tim Tebow, long-time pot stirrer Paul Finebaum went scorched earth on Newton.
"I actually covered Cam Newton at Auburn,” Finebaum said on First Take. “I was actually quite aware of why he left the University of Florida. You might call Urban Meyer; he'd be happy to tell you, because he told me that Cam Newton is the worst guy he has ever dealt with in his college career.
"Now, that's saying a great deal considering some of the 30-for-30s that have been done on a few of his other players, but I just wanted to make that point."
Meyer wasn’t known for running Boys and Girls Clubs while in college, and to get placed above the likes of Aaron Hernandez in the pantheon of “worst guys” takes some doing.
Tebow helped Florida win BCS Championship in 2006 and led the team to a repeat performance in 2008. He’s in the argument for the greatest college football player of all time.
But Newton found some success after Gainesville as well, leading the Auburn Tigers to a championship in 2010 after a year at Blinn Junior College.
Even that season wasn’t off limits for Finebaum.
"On the final play of Cam Newton's college career, Gene Chizik told me this, by the way, the former Auburn coach. He told Cam Newton to take a knee in the National Championship game," Finebaum detailed. "Cam Newton decided to be Superman and dive over the pile against Oregon, and he failed, nearly fumbling the ball, and they had to kick a field goal to win the National Championship.
“I bring up all this ancient history. Cam Newton was selfish. Tim Tebow was the consummate team player. He led that team to a National Championship on his own; he participated in 2006 with Chris Leak."
The discussion on First Take centered around a Mount Rushmore of college quarterbacks. If it comes down to a fourth spot between Newton and Tebow, Finebaum left little doubt where he’d cast his vote.
And he'd get unanimous backing in Gainesville.