Potential Gators DT Target to Enter Transfer Portal

After new Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall and the Tulane Green Wave’s disappointing college football playoff loss to Ole Miss, former Texas Tech transfer and star Tulane defensive tackle Tre’Von McAlpine has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens Jan 2, per Pete Nakos.

Tulane all-conference defensive tackle Trevon McAlpine intends to enter the transfer portal, his agent @ZCardenez tells @PeteNakos.



The 6-foot-3, 305-pound DL posted 35 tackles, 2 TFLs, 7 pressures and a fumble recovery in 2025. Former Texas Tech transfer has 1 year of… pic.twitter.com/lVMf3XySdh — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 21, 2025

McAlpine, an AAC all-conference second team selection, becomes the second defensive all-conference selection from Sumrall’s team to announce their intentions to enter the portal, joining edge Santana Hopper. On the year, the 6-foot-3, 305 pound tackle recorded 35 total tackles and one sack, earning a 65.6 PFF grade.

redshirt junior will have just one year of eligibility remaining and will likely be pursued heavily by his now former coach Sumrall as he transitions to Gainesville and fully settles in. Defensive tackle has become a position of need for Florida after the departure of talented underclassman Michai Boireau on top of star Caleb Banks, with the Gators expected to be aggressive in using the portal to replace the departing production.

“We will use the transfer portal… We will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies,” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference.

Though Sumrall has established he would not draw Tulane players such as McAlpine away from the program, he also stated he would be aggressive in pursuing them if they were to enter the portal and he felt they were talented enough to play at Florida.

“I’ve told the team at Tulane I will not talk to them about going into the portal at all. If any guy goes in the portal, and they’re good enough to play here then I’ll recruit them. But I’ll have zero conversations.” Sumrall said recently during an appearance on Wake Up Barstool.

With Florida looking to rebuild depth on defense, both McAlpine and Hopper look like possibilities for the Gators after standout years under Sumrall and the other Tulane staffers that now head to Gainesville.

“Defensive line is a physical aspect of the game where you want guys to be able to roll guys through and then play fresh,” Sumrall said before the season at Tulane. “I think that group you can just feel has twitch. I think Santana Hopper’s flashed a lot, and [Tre’Von] McAlpine has looked good. You just feel a lot of guys different parts of practice for sure.”

With the portal officially opening Jan 2, keep an eye out for Florida to be aggressive, with the star defensive tackle a possible option to reunite with his head coach in a new location.

More From Florida Gators on SI