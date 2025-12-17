Tulane Star DL to Enter Portal. Will Gators Pursue?

While finishing out the season alongside new Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall at Tulane, first-team American all-conference defensive lineman Santana Hopper plans to enter the transfer portal after the Green Wave's playoff run.

Hopper, who transferred to Tulane under Sumrall in the spring of 2025, started 12 of 13 games for the Green Wave on the year, racking up 30 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks so far. In his last three seasons between Tulane and Appalachian State combined, he has earned a 82.9 PFF grade with 53 total hurries and 15 total sacks.

A three-star recruit out of high school, Hopper was labeled a four-star transfer in 2024 by On3, picking Tulane and Sumrall over notable offers from Curt Cignetti at Indiana and Virginia. Heading into their game against Ole Miss, he is the Green Wave’s second-highest graded defender on the year, according to PFF.

While only playing for Sumrall in one season, his connection with the head coach could put Florida in a good position to go after the star lineman once he officially enters the portal. Before then, the Gators new coach has made it clear he will not go after any players on the Tulane roster.

“I’ve told the team at Tulane I will not talk to them about going into the portal at all. If any guy goes in the portal, and they’re good enough to play here then I’ll recruit them. But I’ll have zero conversations.” Sumrall said last week during an appearance on Wake Up Barstool. “I didn’t steal one commit from Tulane to Florida. We signed 14 dudes at Tulane last week with no head coach in place for 2026. We signed 18 here at Florida. I flipped zero commitments to Florida.”

The Gators will clearly be in the market for defensive lineman, with George Gumbs, Tyreak Sapp and Caleb Banks on their way out along with others. Between Sapp and Gumbs alone, Florida will need to replace over 750 snaps off the edge next year.

“We will use the transfer portal… We will use the portal to enhance our team and to supplement where there may be holes or deficiencies,” Sumrall said in his introductory press conference.

The transfer portal officially opens Jan. 2, with Hopper a player to watch as Sumrall and Florida begin to build a roster for next season.

More From Florida Gators on SI