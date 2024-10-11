QB Rivalry Re-Born with Vols Nico Iamaleava and Gators DJ Lagway
Florida Gators true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway and Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava are on similar paths with the Vols quarterback one-step farther along. While both seem blessed with mobility, blended with serious arm talent, how they currently impact their teams greatly differ currently.
Yet on Saturday, each should figure greatly in what transpires when the University of Florida battles Tennessee in Knoxville. For these two talented athletes, the future will not wait, and it takes place right before our very eyes. The first in what many will anticipate as a rivalry begins this weekend. The respective signal callers hope to bring back the must-see TV that was Danny Wuerffel battling Peyton Manning in the mid-90's.
Believe it or not you can see a little Iamaleava in Lagway, on and off the field.
Contrasting Paths, Similar Effect?
Iamaleava earned a redshirt while playing in five games in 2023. Head Coach Josh Heupel didn't rush the future starter. In fact Joe Milton, a 6th-round draft pick of the New England Patriots, took the majority of the snaps. Meanwhile, Iamaleava gained valuable experience on the sidelines before taking the reins in the Citrus Bowl.
Lagway, behind Graham Mertz, has enjoyed a successful start to his college career, completing 69% of his pass attempts at a healthy 12.1 yards-per-attempt. A large swath of the fanbase either wanted Lagway to start from the first moment of Mertz's struggles or to redshirt him completely.
While that makes sense on a level, it would prevent the freshman from the actual game experience. Credit Billy Napier for bringing the freshman along his own way, blocking out the noise from external sources.
Skill Sets
Similarities abound between the two. First, the mental approach aligns well; both appreciate the coaching component. Josh Heupel and Billy Napier flash vastly different personalities. However, as former college quarterbacks themselves, the coaches fully comprehend the mind serving as the conduit to a strong performance.
Humility in sports feels like an overplayed term. However, the two passers exhibit that trait on and off the field. Now, as far as on the field, you see two mobile, strong-armed passers. Yet, Lagway runs with better power and presence, while Iamaleava uses longer strides and glides.
While Iamaleava looks like the better passer at this point, more reps in an offense specifically geared to his talent will bring Lagway up to speed.
Flourishing
When Joe Milton headed to the NFL, Iamaleava grabbed the starting spot, continuing the lineage of recent Tennessee quarterbacks. He waited his turn and now the Volunteers possess an elite offense, complete with a running game.
Tennessee ranks No. 5 nationally in total offense and employs a quarterback's best friend - the No. 5 rushing attack in the country. Tennessee rushes for 266.8 yards-per game, just behind No. 4 UCF who the Gators shut down last week.
Lagway does not possess the same talent around him, but he excels with the teammates provided. As a result, the ability to thrive regardless of circumstances serves as a harbinger of potential-positive results.
Regardless of who coaches him, Lagway's strong mindset will benefit the team down the line. DJ Lagway's is ahead of where Iamaleava was at the same point in their careers. Iamaleava has taken the next step as a full-time starter this season with the Vols.
Given the similar opportunities as his Tennessee counterpart, the Florida freshman could see a similar rise.