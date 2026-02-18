Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The Oklahoma Sooners and Tennessee Volunteers are both looking to make it three wins in a row when they meet up in SEC action on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma upset Vanderbilt on the road before blowing out Georgia at home following a nine-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Tennessee has only lost once in its last seven games, falling by three as a road underdog at Kentucky.

The Volunteers are still 18-7 on the season and an impressive 13-1 at home, while the Sooners are just 13-12 and 2-6 on the road.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Oklahoma: +10.5 (-108)

Tennessee: -10.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Oklahoma: +490

Tennessee: -675

Total

149.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Food City Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Oklahoma record: 13-12

Tennessee record: 18-7

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 9-16 ATS this season

Tennessee is 11-14 ATS this season

Oklahoma is 4-8 ATS on the road this season

Tennessee is 7-7 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 13-12 in Oklahoma games this season

The OVER is 14-11 in Tennessee games this season

The UNDER is 7-5 in Oklahoma road games this season

The OVER is 8-6 in Tennessee home games this season

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch

Nate Ament, Forward, Tennessee Volunteers

Nate Ament is likely to be one-and-done at Tennessee this season as he’s projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. He’s averaging 17.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, and he’s only been improving his game in recent weeks.

The freshman is averaging 22.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his last 10, including 22 points last time out against Louisiana State.

Ament and the Volunteers will hope to keep that up tonight against Oklahoma.

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick

The Sooners must be feeling confident after two big wins, and now they’re double-digit underdogs at Tennessee in SEC action tonight.

The Volunteers have won by more than 10 in just one of their last seven victories, beating Ole Miss by 18 as -12.5 favorites on February 3.

Oklahoma’s road woes do give me some pause in this one, but I think the Sooners can keep this game within single digits at Tennessee tonight.

Pick: Oklahoma +10.5 (-108)

