Florida Gators Biggest Key for Beating Tennessee Vols
While those with a perpetual ax to grind will see Saturday's win versus UCF as a small victory, the Florida Gators players don't. UCF was favored in the game had the second-best rushing attack in the nation (326-yards-per-game) heading to the Swamp, and the Gators held them to less than 33% of their normal output at 108 yards.
To a man, the win helped get the team on a little bit more solid footing. This week, the Gators make the trip to Knoxville to renew hostilities with the University of Tennessee.
For the 54th time in this classic match up, these storied programs will line up and resume a rivalry that dates back to 1916. How can the Gators keep the momentum going?
Defensive Fire
Against UCF, the Gators halted a potent rushing attack, holding the Knights to 108 yards. After the game, defensive end Tyreak Sapp detailed the effort.
“Oh yeah, I feel like this is one of our first games we actually settled in," said Sapp after the win Saturday Night. "A lot of games we don't get a chance to get settled in, we're kind of either coming from behind or trying to protect the lead, a tight lead. So it's kind of hard when you get the momentum and actually get it rolling.
"So I feel like tonight we actually got it rolling. We got in a groove as a defense. Bad things happened, or they made a play, it's all right, cool. Get up, line up, because I was always taught the most important play is the next play, and we kind of harped on that this week, too, just the most important play being the next play, and we just kept stacking plays on top of plays. And before you knew it, the scoreboard looked how it looked.”
The Tennessee Ground Attack
UCF's rushing offense fell nearly 40-yards per game after facing Florida and dropped from No. 2 in the nation to No. 4 in the nation. The Gators' next challenge? The Vols have the nation's No. 5 rushing attack at 267-yards-per-game.
Dylan Sampson, above all other Tennessee players should concern Florida most. The running back stands 14th in FBS rushing (589 yards) with the second-most rushing touchdowns (12). Sampson brings game breaking ability with every play.
Not the biggest back (5'11, 190 pounds), he will either make a tackler miss in space or just simply run right by them with little to no effort. Backing up Sampson, redshirt freshman Desean Bishop possesses excellent feel and vision in space. He has 306 yards on the season.
What Should Florida Do?
While they do not offer much in the way of pass rush upfront, Florida does not lack for sheer brute force. Basically, the defensive front needs to bully the Volunteers upfront. Remember, Arkansas just held Tennessee scoreless over the final 21:41 of the game to secure an upset victory.
The Gators need to clog all of the gaps with the muscle upfront. Then the linebackers need to clean up. Nothing fancy. Just make the Tennessee running backs make quick cuts before they truly want to. That momentary lag allows for help to arrive, cutting off the alley for long gains. Playing with desperation mixed with aggression works.
Big Picture
The Florida Gators enter Knoxville with less pressure than the favored Vols who are favored by 15.5 points. As a result, the team can breathe and focus on executing, nothing more, nothing less. The game plan starts with stifling the run game.
As mentioned, the size upfront should help Florida, provided that they use it effectively and do not veer off course or deviate from what should be a very basic defensive gameplan. Tennessee ranks fifth in rushing offense. Attacking the run makes Tennessee one-dimensional, allowing the Gators to pin their ears back later.
Everything sits right in front of this defense. Time to capitalize.