Relive the Final Game of Napier Era with Photos from Gators' Win over Mississippi State
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Billy Napier era has officially come to an end with his dismissal on Sunday, a day after the Florida Gators' 23-21 win over Mississippi State inside the Swamp.
Florida's defense held strong with multiple takeaways, and while the offense struggled to find the endzone, Trey Smack's three field goals kept the Gators ahead. It did not keep Napier with the program, however, as he was fired a day later.
Nonetheless, Florida got a much-needed SEC win to move to 3-4 overall in 2025. Relive the homecoming win with pictures from Florida Gators on SI's Kyle Lander.
Napier's Last Entrance
Billy Napier runs out of the tunnel for the last time leading the Florida Gators. He runs out alongside safety Bryce Thornton (18), offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) and defensive back Lagonza Hayward (2).
Clutch Defense
Florida's defense has kept the Gators in games all season. Against Mississippi State, the defense won.
Florida won the turnover battle, 4-2, including a missed field goal and a turnover-on-downs by the Bulldogs. Sophomore linebacker Aaron Chiles also forced a fumble deep in Gators' territory, which ultimately played a big role in the 23-21 win.
"Really proud of the group, with the way they handled last week. It was tough," Napier said. "They showed up to work. I think for young people, to be able to eliminate distractions and show up and do very hard work. It's not easy what we ask these guys to do. They were well-prepared. They showed up and played. We had a bunch of guys banged up.
Michai Boireau's (Other) Big Play
Michai Boireau has had an impactful sophomore campaign, but his biggest impact came in Saturday's win. While he finished with just one tackle, pictured above, his fourth-quarter interception sealed the Gators' final win of the Napier era.
After the game, Boireau was in the center of the Gators' celebrations after the game, even keeping Mississippi State's football from the interception.
"Last time I had an interception was probably like in high school. I had a pick in an All-Star Game," he said. "That doesn't compare to this one (smiling). I guarantee you that."
Lagway's Final Game with His Recruiter
DJ Lagway is the ultimate Napier recruit, being identified early by the now-former head coach early in his tenure with Florida.
“It’s been hard, for sure. Coach Billy Napier, he recruited me here. I’m forever thankful for him," Lagway said on Monday. "My family’s forever thankful for him. But at the end of the day, we still got to continue to get better. Me, personally, I got to continue to take each and every day as another day to improve at my craft and I’m excited for the opportunity.”
In his final game with Napier, Lagway went 20-for-34 for 280 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
"I see myself, God willing, playing this game for a long time. I see myself still a a young player. And it's not going to be my last day throwing picks. I have to come to realize that," he said on Saturday. "It's just about trying to get better each and every day and learning from the mistakes and not making the same mistake twice. That's the biggest thing. And I feel like each and every day I'm still a young player, still growing each and every day to get better, and I feel like I am getting better each and every day."
With the win, Lagway moved to 9-5 as Florida's starting quarterback. However, Saturday's win may have been the most emotional.
"Very emotional. Just a testament to all the work we put throughout the whole offseason, throughout the whole season, throughout the week, game planning, things like that," he said. "It was definitely emotional."
Baugh's Big Day
Jadan Baugh continued his strong sophomore campaign with a career-high 150 yards with a touchdown.
"When Jadan Baugh is on the field, we're a hard team to stop," Lagway said. "He's a heck of a player. Kudos to all the work he's put in and just his preparation throughout the week."
Napier's Final Midfield Meeting
While not finalized, reports indicated that Napier could be coaching his final game with Florida regardless of the result, making his postgame meeting with Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby that much more eerie.
Napier was asked after the game if he felt like he had coached his last game.
"I think about our players. That's what I think about," he said. "I mean, I think we work. That was a good testament to the entirety of the group from a work ethic, commitment. The depth was challenged. The entire process was challenged. Had a lot of players play some of the best football of their careers, then some unknowns step up out of nowhere and make incredible plays. I think it's a testament to the entire organization."