Gators See First Portal Exit of Jon Sumrall Era

The Florida Gators officially have its first roster departure via the NCAA Transfer Portal since Jon Sumrall's hiring as head coach.

Freshman wide receiver Muizz Tounkara, who played in eight games last season as a reserve and on special teams, plans on entering the portal when it opens on Jan. 2. On3's Pete Nakos first reported the decision with Tounkara confirming shortly after.

Tounkara recorded two catches for 12 yards in his lone season at Florida and will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

"I'm excited for the next chapter and ready to embrace whatever opportunities come next," Tounkara said in his announcement. "I'm motivated, hungry and committed to continuing to improve and prove myself at the highest level."

Originally a three-star prospect from League City, Texas, Tounkara was one of the last additions to Florida's 2025 recruiting class, flipping a pledge from Arizona to Florida on Nov. 25 before signing with the Gators on Dec. 4.

He was one of four receivers in the class alongside five-stars Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III as well as four-star Naeshaun Montgomery.

"I've been impressed with Muizz," former head coach Billy Napier said last offseason. "I think he's big and long. I think he's got play strength. He’s got stamina, durability. I think the guy's going to be a really good special teams player. He's got some position flex to play outside and inside. But, yeah, I think he's taking advantage of the reps and being able to kind of prove himself to some degree. But he's still very much a work in progress and been getting ready.”

Sumrall, while being introduced last week as the new head coach, said that while he would use the portal at Florida, retaining players on the current roster is the ultimate priority.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team," he said. "I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team. We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

Current players on the roster considered the ultimate priority for retainment include quarterback DJ Lagway, running back Jadan Baugh, receivers Brown III and Wilson, linebacker Myles Graham and edge rusher Jayden Woods, among others.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on Jan. 2 before closing on Jan. 16.

