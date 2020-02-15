Report: Charlie Strong Could Be Alabama-Bound

According to FootballScoop, former South Florida head coach Charlie Strong is near an agreement with Alabama to join their staff.

Source tells FootballScoop after fielding a number of offers from various SEC programs, Charlie Strong appears to have selected Alabama as his next stop. We hear an agreement could be in place soon. Stay tuned…

Strong previously emerged as a candidate to join Florida's coaching staff as an off-field defensive analyst, just over a decade after serving as Florida's defensive coordinator for the Gators' national championship teams in 2006 and 2008.

Though, Strong never reached an agreement with Florida and reportedly received several offers from across the SEC before heading to Tuscaloosa late this past week, interviewing for an analyst role.

Last month, AllGators had heard from numerous sources that Strong and Florida were not near a deal, despite various reports that Strong would likely be joining the staff.

Strong would be the latest of former successful coaches to join Nick Saban's staff in Alabama as an analyst, including former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones and Houston head coach Major Applewhite.

Kerwin Bell, who played quarterback for Florida in from 1983-87 and most recently served as Strong's offensive coordinator at USF, will join Florida's staff as an offensive off-field analyst, according to an AllGators source. Bell was previously the head coach of Valdosta State and Jacksonville University, winning multiple championships.