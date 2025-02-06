Report: DL Coach Gerald Chatman Signs Extension with Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators defensive line coach Gerald Chatman will be returning for the 2025 season after signing an extension, according to a report by On3's Zach Abolverdi. Chatman recently interviewed for the same position with the NFL's Chicago Bears.
Head coach Billy Napier on Wednesday confirmed that a new deal had been signed with Chatman prior to Abolverdi's report. Chatman first joined the staff ahead of the 2024 season.
"Look, I always encourage our guys if they get a chance to interview to interview," he said. "Some may think I’m crazy, but I just think it’s just good for him from an experience perspective. Now we just signed Gerald to a new deal just a couple weeks ago.
"Look, the organization is the other roster, right, it’s the other group of people that contribute to the team. So you got to be ready to go, but I think it’s a good thing when the NFL is trying to get your assistant coaches. I think that gives you a little credibility and Chat is well deserved, I think he’s an exceptional coach and had done a good job for us.”
Florida’s defense, especially Chatman's unit, played a major role in the team’s late-season resurgence, helping them win four straight games and finish the year 8-5. Among those victories were big wins over No. 21 LSU, No. 9 Ole Miss, Florida State, and a dominant performance in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane.
In the span of a year, the Gators snuck into the FBS' top ten in some key defensive categories.The Gators had the 11th most sacks per game, and finished the season 13th in turnovers forced among FBS teams.
The defensive line, led by standout players Caleb Banks and Cam Jackson, was quietly one of the most disruptive in the country. Banks racked up 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, while Jackson added 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks to the mix.
Chatman’s coaching background speaks for itself.
Before coming to Florida, he was instrumental in shaping one of the nation’s toughest defenses at Tulane in 2023. He also has experience in the professional ranks, serving as a defensive assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019 and 2020. Chatman coached several Pro Bowlers in Cincinnati, including former Gator Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins and Mike Daniels.
The move wasn't Florida's only staff-related signing of the day. Earlier in the day, the Gators decided to bring on former Washington assistant Robert Bala to be their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.