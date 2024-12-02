REPORT: Florida Gators Edge to Hit Transfer Portal
The Florida Gators are reported to be losing a long-time defensive player to the transfer portal. Edge Justus Boone has been reported to be leaving Gainesville.
Boone has been around since the final year of the Dan Mullen era and has stuck around for the first three seasons under Billy Napier.
He played in the first 11 games of the season for the Gators in 2024 but did not play a snap during the Florida State game.
Boone made 10 total tackles, two of them solo, this season along with a half sack.
Coming out of high school, he was a four-star recruit and the second-best player to come out of South Carolina.
In 2021, he played two games before being redshirted. One of those games was the win over Vanderbilt on Oct. 9 and the Gasparilla Bowl against UCF on Dec. 23.
In his second year, he played in all 13 games, starting two of them. He made 24 tackles and picked up a sack. He didn’t play during the 2023 season due to an ACL tear he suffered in fall camp.
So, he’s only played one full season plus another with limited playing time every game. This move might be a chance for him to have a fresh start in his final year of eligibility.
The transfer portal officially opens on Dec. 9.
With Boone hitting the portal, it could be a sign that fellow edge George Gumbs Jr. is sticking around for next season. The Gators also have junior Jack Pyburn; sophomore Kamran James and freshman LJ McCray, a five-star from the 2024 class; as top options for next season.
The Gators have two four-star edges coming in the 2025 recruiting class, Jalen Wiggins and Jayden Woods.