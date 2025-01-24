Report: Florida Interviewing Candidate for Open Defensive Staff Position
Gainesville, Fla. – The departure of Austin Armstong at the end of the season left the Florida Gators with an empty on-field coaching slot on defense. While Gators head coach Billy Napier certainly has a list of potential replacements under lock and key, one potential name has surfaced.
That candidate is newly hired Jacksonville State defensive coordinator Vinnie Sunseri, who is interviewing with the Gators, according to On3’s Zach Abolverdi on X (formerly known as Twitter). As for what role he would serve, that is unclear at this time.
Napier has worked with Sunseri before. The two met when Napier was a part of Nick Saban’s staff in Tuscaloosa during the 2011 and 2013 seasons. Sunseri was a safety at Alabama from 2011 to 2013.
In addition to this connection, Sunseri has another link to the University of Florida. His dad, Sal, was Florida’s defensive line coach in 2018 under Dan Mullen.
The younger Sunseri began his coaching career in 2019 as a graduate assistant with his alma mater. From there, he joined the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick staff as a defensive assistant in 2020 and after his first year with the Patriots, was given the running backs coach title, which he held from 2021 to 2023.
Then, he moved back into the college industry by joining Washington as their Safeties coach and reuniting with his former colleague Steve Belichick, who he worked alongside in his time with the Patriots.
Sunseri was also just recently named the defensive coordinator for Jacksonville State back on Jan. 2.
Also, while many fans want Armstrong’s replacement hired as soon as possible, Napier said he won’t rush the process.
“We probably move a little slower than people want us to,” Napier told 247Sports’ Zach Goodall.