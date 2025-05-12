Report: Former Gators LB Officially Signs Rookie Deal
FRISCO, Tx.-- After being taken in the Fifth Round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the 152nd overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys, former Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James has reportedly signed his rookie deal.
James recently signed a four-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys worth $4,623,436 with a $423,436 signing bonus, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC. James was one of seven Gators selected in this year's draft.
James finished 2024 as Florida's second-leading tackler on the team with a career-high 64 total stops before departing from the Gators despite having a year of eligibility remaining.
Over his three years at Florida, two of which he was one of the main starting linebackers, he played in 34 games, accumulating 165 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
With Cowboys’ linebackers being one of the weakest units on the team, James' could be a massive upgrade for the defense behind star player Micah Parsons and fellow UF alum Dante Fowler Jr. ESPN already has James listed as the backup middle linebacker on the depth chart behind starter Jack Sanborn, who signed with the team after three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
It will be no shock for James to make the 53-man roster considering the Cowboys' needs at the position, but James' standing on the depth chart, or a possible promotion, remains to be seen. Dallas will begin its OTAs in the final week of May after holding rookie minicamp to begin the month.