Stricklin Suggests Displaced Teams Can Play at University of Florida

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, home of the Florida Gators football team, along with a host of other Florida athletic facilities could become home to the various potentially displaced pro sports teams surrounding the city at some point this year.

Yesterday, during an appearance on Fox News, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suggested the team's stadium, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium as a potential landing spot for teams that could be in search of a home during the fall. Currently, sports are in a standstill as the country goes through the on-going pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

"Just so everyone knows, I've already spoken to some of our colleges like [the] University of Florida - they got a great football stadium, the Swamp, that's not used on Sundays," DeSantis remarked, "so if an NFL team needs a place to land we can work that out too."

Currently, there are two NFL teams surrounding Gainesville, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Neither team nor the NFL has suggested the need to transplant, however it is clear they will have options if need be.

Florida Gators athletic director Scott Stricklin recently echoed the sentiments of the Florida governor earlier today, suggesting that all athletic facilities could be used if need be by a professional franchise, noting the "world-class" health care facilities that surround the University.

"Our priority is the well-being of Gator student-athletes, staff, and fans, and we are working toward the day when we can once again engage with those groups safely on campus," Stricklin said in a statement via Andy Staples.

"Following Governor DeSantis' comment yesterday inviting other pro teams to participate in our state, I reached out to remind him that UF and Gainesville have world-class health care facilities, an iconic football stadium, a state of the art basketball arena and a brand new baseball ballpark within two hours of cities with professional franchises. We've been receiving excellent guidance from our state and health care officials, and when those groups believe it is safe to host college and pro sporting events in Florida, we will be prepared to do so."

Florida is currently near-completion on their brand-new baseball ballpark, which will replace their long-time home in McKethan Stadium at Perry Field. UF is also home to one of the most prestigious hospitals in the nation in UF Health Shands Hospital. It is possible for the team to host various teams while also providing them the healthcare needed to support any complications.

While none of this is set in stone, it is interesting both Stricklin and DeSantis appear to be ready and willing to lend a helping hand not only for the betterment of sports in general, but also the health of the general public, creating a hub for teams to attend rather than being displaced.

It is not yet known when or if any sports will resume normal routines, however, there appear to be multiple contingency plans in place, including the one mentioned by both DeSantis and Stricklin.