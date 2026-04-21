2021 NFL Re-Draft: Where Ja’Marr Chase, Mac Jones Land Five Years Later

The 2021 NFL draft brought a return to normalcy, as a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the previous year’s selections to be announced from the confines of commissioner Roger Goodell’s basement, the event was held in person again.

Among the 259 selections naturally came a handful of future Pro Bowlers—21, so far—as well as plenty of draft busts whose careers didn’t pan out the way they, nor the organizations that selected them, had planned.

Now, five years later, with their rookie contracts expired and each player either extended, signed with another team or released, we’re re-drafting the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to the postseason in 2025. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Original pick: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Re-draft pick: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

We’re keeping it simple with this one. The Jaguars were in the market for a quarterback and got the best one in the class in Trevor Lawrence. The former Clemson Tiger has led Jacksonville to the postseason twice in his NFL career and accounted for a career-high 38 total touchdowns in 2025. –Mike Kadlick

2. New York Jets

Original pick: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Re-draft pick: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

In this scenario, the Jets don’t trade Sam Darnold in 2021 and instead focus on building their team around him. Meanwhile, new Jets head coach Robert Saleh lands the ultimate defensive chess piece in Micah Parsons, who has become a three-time first-team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler and the highest-paid nonquarterback in NFL history. Five years ago, Parsons fell to the No. 12 pick. This time, he’s not even making it past No. 2. –Eva Geitheim

3. San Francisco 49ers (via Dolphins)

Mac Jones signed with the 49ers ahead of the 2025 season. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Original pick: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Re-draft pick: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Oh, what could have been. With their eyes on a franchise quarterback, the 49ers traded up from pick No. 12 to pick No. 3 in 2021, and selected Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. At the time, there was widespread belief that coach Kyle Shanahan preferred Alabama product Mac Jones but was strong-armed into Lance—a narrative that resurfaced this past season after Jones signed with San Francisco in free agency. While under center for the injured Brock Purdy, Jones led the 49ers to a 5–3 record while throwing for 13 touchdowns and tallying career-highs in passer rating (97.4) and completion percentage (69.6%). –MK

4. Atlanta Falcons

Original pick: Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Florida

Re-draft pick: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

It feels wrong to imagine Ja’Marr Chase not teaming up with Joe Burrow again in the NFL, but the Falcons would be foolish to pass on him again. Chase might not have had as productive a start to his career with the Falcons’ quarterback carousel as he did with Burrow, but he’s the best offensive player in this draft and undoubtedly would have found success anywhere. –EG

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Original pick: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Re-draft pick: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Remember the meme of the Bengals deciding between drafting Ja’Marr Chase and getting Joe Burrow destroyed vs. protecting him with Penei Sewell and letting him throw to anybody? Well they don’t have to make that decision in this re-draft, as Chase is already off the board. Instead, Sewell—a three-time first-team All-Pro—mans the right side of Cincinnati’s offensive line and protects Burrow for the long haul. –MK

6. Miami Dolphins (via Eagles)

Jaylen Waddle hauled in 26 touchdowns over five seasons with the Dolphins. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Original pick: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Re-draft pick: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Dolphins just moved on from Jaylen Waddle by trading him to the Broncos , but he still was a smart pick for Miami at No. 6 back in 2021. The Dolphins might have made some poor roster decisions that resulted in their current reset, but drafting Waddle was certainly one of their better choices. Waddle began his career with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Dolphins, helping fill their void at the position at the time. –EG

7. Detroit Lions

Original pick: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Re-draft pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

With Sewell off the board, the Lions pivot, and instead select the pass catcher they ultimately took in the fifth round in Amon-Ra St. Brown. Originally the 17th (!) wide receiver off the board, St. Brown has turned in four Pro Bowl and two first-team All-Pro seasons since 2021, notching four consecutive 1,100-plus-yard campaigns and hauling in 44 touchdowns. –MK

8. Carolina Panthers

Original pick: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Re-draft pick: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The Panthers selected a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback by picking Jaycee Horn at No. 8. This time, though, they are upgrading for 2024 Defensive Player of the Year and two-time first-team All-Pro Patrick Surtain II. Horn was a good pick for the Panthers, but naturally in this re-draft, they’ll take an even better corner in Surtain. –EG

9. Denver Broncos

Original pick: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Re-draft pick: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

A basic flip with the Panthers here after they take Patrick Surtain II with the pick prior. The Broncos instead end up with Jaycee Horn, who intercepted a career-high five passes in 2025 on his way to a second consecutive Pro Bowl nod. –MK

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Cowboys)

Original pick: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Re-draft pick: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

DeVonta Smith helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Five years ago, the Eagles traded up with the Cowboys to pick Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. In this re-draft, they make the same trade to select a receiver who has been a pivotal part of their success over the past five years, including their Super Bowl championship in 2024. The Eagles’ offense has not always been pass-friendly—particularly over the past two seasons—but Smith has still recorded three 1,000-yard seasons in his first five seasons with Philly. –EG

11. New York Giants

Original pick: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (Bears)

Re-draft pick: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

Knowing what they know now about Justin Fields as a long-term answer at quarterback, the Bears decide against trading up for the former Ohio State signal-caller. Instead, the Giants stick and pick, selecting Nico Collins out of Michigan to bolster their wide receiver room. –MK

12. Dallas Cowboys (via Eagles)

Original pick: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Re-draft pick: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

With Micah Parsons off the board, the Cowboys are pivoting to the next best edge rusher available in Jaelan Phillips. Though Phillips has yet to record double-digit sacks in a season and has missed time with injury over his career, he remains an impactful edge rusher when healthy. In a class lacking depth at edge rusher, the Cowboys would be wise to pick Phillips to bolster their defense. –EG

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Rashawn Slater has been among the NFL's top offensive linemen since being drafted in 2021. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Original pick: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Re-draft pick: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Nothing to change here. The Chargers nailed the selection of Rashawn Slater, who’s been elected to two Pro Bowls and was named a second-team All-Pro as a rookie. The only drawback for the Northwestern grad has been his availability. After missing a majority of the 2022 season with a ruptured biceps tendon, Slater missed the entire ’25 campaign after tearing his patellar tendon in a training camp practice. That said, he’s among the top tackles in all of football when healthy. –MK

14. New York Jets (via Vikings)

Original pick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

Re-draft pick: Quinn Meinerz, G, UW-Whitewater

The Jets initially traded up with the Vikings to the No. 14 spot to select Alijah Vera-Tucker out of USC. While Vera-Tucker was a good pickup for the Jets, he also missed significant time due to injury. The Jets are still trading up, but for Quinn Meinerz out of Division III UW-Whitewater. One of the best guards in the league, Meinerz was named a first-team All-Pro in each of the past two seasons and was PFF’s No. 1 graded guard in 2025. –EG

15. New England Patriots

Kyle Pitts was selected by the Falcons with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Original pick: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Re-draft pick: Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Florida

The Mac Jones experiment didn’t work in New England for a variety of reasons, but even still, he’s already off the board in this scenario—having landed where he was supposed to all along in San Francisco. Instead, the Patriots pivot after trading Rob Gronkowski in 2020 and select Kyle Pitts Sr. out of Florida. Pitts hasn’t quite lived up to his hype as the No. 4 pick and a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie, but he has been a steady presence for the Falcons over his first five NFL seasons, increasing his touchdown output every year while hauling in a career-high 88 receptions in 2025. –MK

16. Arizona Cardinals

Original pick: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Re-draft pick: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Missouri

The Cardinals originally drafted Zaven Collins to play inside linebacker, but after two seasons, former head coach Jonathan Gannon moved him to the edge. In this re-draft, the Cardinals land middle linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was a Pro Bowler before suffering a potentially career-ending injury while tackling Derrick Henry in 2024. –EG

17. Las Vegas Raiders

Original pick: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Re-draft pick: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Alex Leatherwood was one of a handful of first-round busts during the Mike Mayock era with the Raiders, lasting just one season in Las Vegas before being waived ahead of the 2022 campaign. Still in need of a long-term answer at tackle, they bring in Christian Darriaw, who’s been a steady presence along the Vikings’s offensive line since 2021. –MK

18. Miami Dolphins

Original pick: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

Re-draft pick: Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Clemson

With Phillips already off the board, the Dolphins pivot and continue to bolster their offense by picking Travis Etienne Jr. The 2021 draft had a weak edge class, and even after taking Waddle earlier in this draft, the Dolphins needed more playmakers for second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This was especially the case at the running back position as they ranked just 30th in rushing yards per game in 2021, the year before Mike McDaniel arrived. –EG

19. Washington Commanders

Ernest Jones IV helped the Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Original pick: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Re-draft pick: Ernest Jones IV, LB, South Carolina

Kentucky’s Jamin Davis spent just over three seasons with Washington after being selected with the No. 19 pick in 2021, but was released midway through the ’24 campaign after a failed transition to defensive end. An easy replacement? Ernest Jones IV, who’s now a two-time Super Bowl champion and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2025 after tallying 126 tackles and five interceptions for the Seahawks. –MK

20. Chicago Bears

Original pick: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (Giants)

Re-draft pick: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

With the Bears no longer trading up to draft Justin Fields, they stand pat and take center Creed Humphrey with the 20th pick. Though centers typically aren’t drafted in the first round—and the Chiefs originally drafted him toward the end of the second round—Humphrey is well worth a top-20 pick. He has already become a two-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, and would have shored up the center of the Bears’ offensive line for years. –EG

21. Indianapolis Colts

Kwity Paye signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Raiders this offseason. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Original pick: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

Re-draft pick: Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

The Colts’ selection of Kwity Paye ultimately boded well for them, as the Michigan product racked up 30.5 sacks over five seasons in Indianapolis before signing a three-year, $48 million contract with the Raiders this offseason. Their only regret might be not locking him up for the long term. –MK

22. Tennessee Titans

Original pick: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Re-draft pick: Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

Unfortunately for Caleb Farley and the Titans, the promising corner was unable to overcome his injury woes in the NFL. He appeared in just 12 games over three seasons in Tennessee before he was released prior to the 2024 season. The Titans will instead fill their need at corner by taking fifth-round pick Deommodore Lenoir, who proved to be one of the steals of the draft when the 49ers took him in the fifth round. –EG

23. Minnesota Vikings (via Jets)

Original pick: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Re-draft pick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, USC

With Darrisaw going to the Raiders, the Vikings have to pivot. They instead take USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, who—when healthy, a significant caveat—has been a high-quality, versatile offensive linemen since entering the league in 2021. After spending the past five seasons with the Jets, Vera-Tucker signed with the Patriots on a three-year deal this offseason. –MK

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

Original pick: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Re-draft pick: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Coming off a 2020 season that saw the Steelers start 11–0, Pittsburgh began the 2021 NFL draft by selecting two nonpremium position players—running back Najee Harris and tight end Pat Freiermuth. This time, they’ll go for linebacker Nick Bolton, who has played a pivotal part in two Super Bowl wins for the Chiefs. The Steelers originally selected two linebackers later in the draft that did not pan out. Bolton, who was taken in the second round, would solidify the Steelers’ linebacking core for the years to come. –EG

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Rams)

Original pick: Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Clemson

Re-draft pick: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

While pairing Lawrence with his college running back in Etienne was the right idea by the Jaguars, the Dolphins already snagged him in our re-draft. Instead, Jacksonville beefs up its defense by selecting Christian Barmore, who’s sacked opposing quarterbacks 15.5 times over five seasons with the Patriots. –MK

26. Cleveland Browns

Original pick: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Re-draft pick: Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA

The Browns have already moved off their initial 2021 first-round pick, Greg Newsome II, who was traded to the Jaguars during the final year of his rookie contract. In this scenario, the Browns instead go for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who has emerged as one of the league’s better interior defenders. This past season, Odighizuwa ranked top-10 in both run-stop win rate and pass-rush win rate among interior defenders. –EG

27. Baltimore Ravens

Odafe Oweh was drafted by the Ravens in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Original pick: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Re-draft pick: Odafe Oweh, DE, Penn State

Rashod Bateman, while he was ultimately signed to a three-year extension last offseason, has yet to produce to the level the Ravens likely expected from a first-round pick to begin his career. As such, Baltimore instead drafts Penn State’s Odafe Oweh with their original pick at No. 27—rather than trading up to take him with a second first-round pick at No. 31, as they did in 2021—avoiding forking over additional draft capital while still bringing in a disruptive presence off the edge. –MK

28. New Orleans Saints

Original pick: Payton Turner, DE, Houston

Re-draft pick: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

After Payton Turner didn’t pan out for New Orleans—recording just five sacks over four seasons before departing in free agency last offseason—the Saints are taking Gregory Rousseau this time. Rousseau has been productive, tallying 32 sacks over his first five seasons and earning the highest PFF grade in run defense among edge defenders in 2025. –EG





29. Green Bay Packers

Original pick: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Re-draft pick: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

The Packers went from 2012 to ’23 without selecting an offensive player in the first round of the NFL draft. That changes here, as Green Bay brings in tight end Pat Freiermuth to finally give Aaron Rodgers a premier weapon on offense. The former Penn State tight end has hauled in 22 touchdowns over his career with the Steelers. –MK

30. Buffalo Bills

Milton Williams has turned into a dominant defensive presence. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Original pick: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

Re-draft pick: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

The Bills doubled down at defensive end with their first two picks in the 2021 draft. Unfortunately for Buffalo, with Rousseau coming off the board two picks earlier, there weren’t many quality options left for the Bills to take at that position. Instead, the Bills pivot and land Milton Williams, who has proved to be a game wrecker from the interior of a defense. The Bills lost three of the four defensive tackles on their active roster in 2021 after the season, so Williams fills that position for the future. –EG

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Original pick: Odafe Oweh, DE, Penn State (Ravens)

Re-draft pick: Drew Dalman, C, Stanford

The Chiefs originally traded back from this pick with the Ravens, who double-dipped in the first round by selecting Oweh. With Baltimore no longer calling, however—and with current center Creed Humphrey gone to the Bears—Kansas City selects Drew Dalman to man the interior of its offensive line. –MK

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Original pick: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, DE, Washington

Re-draft pick: Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

The Buccaneers originally whiffed on this pick when they selected Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who is currently on his fourth team, the Eagles. To close out this re-draft, the Buccaneers instead take the best player available in Talanoa Hufanga, a fifth-round pick who became a first-team All-Pro in his second season and was a second-team All-Pro in 2025. Hufanga and Antoine Winfield Jr. would form a dominant safety duo, helping the Buccaneers’ defense remain stout after their Super Bowl run. –EG

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