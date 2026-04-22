What Every Team Is Saying Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

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As the NFL draft approaches, many teams put on their best poker faces—saying they’ll listen to trade calls and will take the best player available, regardless of what their needs are. But as teams hold their predraft media availability, there is intel to be gleaned about their thoughts, preferences and vision for this year’s draft, the prospects in the class and the picks they hold.

Here is a look at notable insights from each team before the 2026 NFL draft begins on Thursday.

Arizona Cardinals

With the draft approaching, there is growing buzz that the Cardinals could potentially select running back Jeremiyah Love and/or quarterback Ty Simpson this week.

When asked about taking a running back early in the draft, head coach Mike LaFleur simply responded, “You just want to draft the best football player that’s gonna fit your team and what you’re looking for, regardless of position.”

As the Cardinals mull adding a quarterback in the draft, general manager Monti Ossenfort shared what he looks for in a quarterback prospect. “Accuracy, decision making, those are always at the forefront,” Ossenfort said . “... Every year is different, and we certainly did our share of evaluations on the quarterbacks in this year’s draft.”

The Cardinals, who have yet to name a starting quarterback , are not opposed to starting a young QB. LaFleur said, “If all things are equal, then yeah, you’d rather have that veteran show that guy. But again, if we all believe as an organization that the young guy is going to give you the best chance during that 60-minute game to win, then you’re going to throw them out there.”

Atlanta Falcons

As the Falcons prepare for their first draft under new general manager Ian Cunningham, they’ve been able to lean on the expertise of new president of football Matt Ryan . Cunningham said he’s picked Ryan’s brain on players in the draft from the lens of a quarterback. He noted that he gave Ryan a project to evaluate cornerbacks to see which ones Ryan would have struggled against or not wanted to throw to.

Cunningham also shared that he finds this draft is deep at receiver and defensive end and weaker at both running back and defensive tackle. “We’re believers of best player available,” Cunningham said, “but you’ve got to also take into account where some of those positional cliffs are.”

Baltimore Ravens

Fortunately for the Ravens, they feel this year’s draft is a good one for the offensive and defensive lines, areas both Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta and head coach Jesse Minter expressed wanting to improve.

DeCosta feels this year’s offensive line board is better than last year’s. He specifically spoke on Spencer Fano and Vega Ioane, calling both “excellent prospects” and “first-round talents.”

“I think Fano could play really wherever you want him to play,” DeCosta said . “He could play tackle, he could play guard. He’s a good athlete, tough, he’s a good player.”

He added of Ioane, "Physical, tough, probably a guard is what he is. Sort of prototype, straight from central casting of what you want your guards to look like."

After losing both Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely in free agency, the Ravens could certainly target a tight end as well.

“You’ve got some guys that are gonna go high, but then as you get into the fourth, fifth and sixth round we see guys that do something well,” DeCosta said. “… We’ve got a couple guys right now on the roster, but I think there’s a strong chance that we’ll add a couple more throughout.”

Buffalo Bills

Bills general manager Brandon Beane acknowledged there are needs the team will look to address in the draft, though they won’t necessarily force it in the first or third rounds (the Bills do not have a second-round pick). Despite trading for DJ Moore earlier this offseason and the team backing Keon Coleman, receiver remains a position of interest for the Bills.

“Does the guy do anything extra other than receiver? Is he a gunner? Is he a punt returner? Like all those conversations,” Beane said of what they’re looking for in receivers, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN . “How does he get to game day? How does he help us? Is he getting a jersey? Those will be the conversations. But yes, if there’s a dynamic player that can help us at receiver, we would take him.”

Carolina Panthers

Don’t rule out the Panthers taking a receiver in the first round for the third consecutive year. The Panthers took Xavier Legette with the No. 32 pick in 2024 and Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 in 2025, but are open to selecting another wideout when they pick at No. 19 this year.

“We’re gonna take the best player,” general manager Dan Morgan said. “So if the best player we feel is [a receiver] at 19, I wouldn’t hesitate to draft another wideout. I don’t think there’s a rule that says you can’t draft a wide receiver three years in a row. I’m not gonna box us in and say we’re not gonna draft one.”

Dan Morgan: I don’t think there’s a rule prohibiting teams from taking a WR in the first round three years in a row.

Calls it a good group. pic.twitter.com/jvscZsaj2i — Joe Person (@josephperson) April 14, 2026

Chicago Bears

Following a stellar first season under Ben Johnson, which saw the Bears win their first playoff game since 2010, general manager Ryan Poles is optimistic about the opportunity to add to their roster in the draft this week.

“I do think things line up nicely for us,” Poles told The Athletic in a recent interview. “It’s never perfect. … Where we sit this year at No. 25 and then in the late second and third [rounds], there’s going to be a clump of some really good players who can help us and who get us excited.”

Cincinnati Bengals

There was a refreshed energy in the Bengals’ building Monday after the team completed a trade for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II . Though the Bengals received criticism for the decision to give up the No. 10 pick for Lawrence, a player head coach Zac Taylor said is at the top of his position group, the team clearly felt excited about the move.

“Everybody has been on board. Credit to the front office for getting this done,” Taylor said. “For a player of this caliber, we’re excited we did it. His presence elevates everybody.”

The draft will be different for the Bengals after this trade. For the first time since 1989 and just the second time in franchise history, the Bengals will not make a pick in the first round.

“We’re in a tremendous position going into the draft this weekend to just add pieces on either side of the ball that can help us go win,” Taylor said. “I’m really excited about the position we’re in.”

Cleveland Browns

One of the Browns’ top needs entering the draft is the receiver position. The Browns haven’t taken a receiver higher than the third round since Andrew Berry became the team’s general manager in 2020. The last time they took a receiver in the first round was in 2016, when they selected Corey Coleman in Berry’s first year as the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Many consider Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson the top two receivers in this year’s class. Berry said of them , “They’re both excellent players. They both have size, they both can separate. Carnell, if he’s not an NFL receiver he could probably be a trapeze artist with how acrobatic he is. Jordyn is an excellent creator with the ball in his hands.”

Despite taking two quarterbacks in the 2025 draft (Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel), Berry said it is “quite possible” the Browns will add to the quarterback room in this draft. The Browns have hosted Ty Simpson for a visit. Berry said of Simpson, “We’ve enjoyed the time that we’ve spent with Ty. Son of a coach, really smart, very driven, he’s physically talented.”

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that Dallas wants to draft players who are ready to contribute right away this year. One interesting prospect is Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, who some consider the best corner in the draft but has injury concerns after missing the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL.

“That’s a work in progress,” Stephen Jones said to 105.3 The Fan of McCoy last week. “We’re trying to do all the work that we need to do to get our hands around what his status will be. We start with everything—what his status is for minicamp, training, will he be able to play part of the season? None of the season? All those are levels we put into an equation and decide where we might come down on that particular player.”

Denver Broncos

After trading for Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos will not pick until No. 62 in the second round. As they wait to make their first selection, don’t expect them to trade back into the first round.

“You never say never, but it’s unlikely. It would cost quite a haul, for us to get up there,” general manager George Paton said . “... but we certainly could move up in the second.”

Paton noted there are “six players” they’re focused on that they feel could be there when they pick at 62.

With a stacked team coming off an AFC championship game appearance, and just one pick in the top-100, the Broncos understandably aren’t looking for players that will make an immediate impact on the team. “With the way our team’s built now, it’s going to be hard to come in and start Day 1,” Paton said.

“We like to draft high-trait players, maybe they lack a little polish and it’s gonna take some development. We’ve done a great job with the coaches developing these types of players.”

Detroit Lions

One of the Lions’ most pressing needs this offseason is offensive line, particularly after the departure of Taylor Decker. “I think any time you can acquire an offensive tackle that’s a good player, an offensive tackle or that premium position category, I don’t think you can really have enough of them,” general manager Brad Holmes said . “Those guys are hard to find. You gotta make sure you get a good one. There’s some good ones. We’ll see how it falls.”

Green Bay Packers

The Packers do not pick until the second round, but look for them to add to the cornerback room in this year’s draft.

“We are going to add numbers there,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said . “That’s probably our group from a numbers perspective that, as we sit here today, we’re going to need to add the most numbers.”

Gutekust did not necessarily echo the same sentiments toward the offensive line, despite losing Rasheed Walker this offseason and Zach Tom dealing with a partially torn patellar tendon. Gutenkust emphasized that he likes their offensive line room, but noted, “We’re always going to look to add to the offensive line. There’s only so many big guys that can play at a high level.”

Houston Texans

After a third consecutive run to the divisional round of the playoffs, the Texans were proactive about overhauling their offensive line in free agency by signing linemen Braden Smith, Evan Brown and Wyatt Teller, and trading away offensive linemen Juice Scruggs and Tytus Howard. General manager Nick Caserio noted that those moves will not affect how they address the position in the draft. “What happened in free agency honestly has no bearing on what goes on in the draft. So the draft’s the draft,” Caserio said . “We’ll grade the players and ultimately we’ll take the best football players regardless of the position.”

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts do not have a first-round pick after trading for Sauce Gardner, but general manager Chris Ballard said he “anticipates” the Colts will be active in moving around the board during the draft.

Indianapolis could prioritize addressing the front seven, particularly at edge and linebacker. Ballard acknowledged the Colts have not landed “the home run guy” or a double-digit sack guy at edge, but have taken some good players such as Kwity Paye. He also believes Laiatu Latu is on the verge of breakout, and sees upside in JT Tuimoloau, whom he thinks will compete to start this season.

At linebacker, Ballard noted he looks for, “The ability to play on three downs at linebacker, speed, those things are to me are always really important. Instincts, guys that have a feel for it. Also their ability to translate to play on special teams.”

Fortunately for the Colts, Ballard believes linebacker and defensive end are two of the better position groups in this draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Like their division rivals in Indianapolis, the Jaguars do not have a first-round pick in this year’s draft. When the Jaguars do pick, starting at No. 56 in the second round, they feel good about the players that could be available for them.

“That’s hard to say,” general manager James Gladstone replied when asked what the strongest position group is in this year’s draft. He continued, “The good part is based off where we’re mapping things out, there’s a lot of depth at positions that we feel we’re going to address. Beyond that, as it always seems to be the case, when it comes to the rush, there’s a good chunk of defensive ends in this crop in comparison to maybe some of the others, which I think will make for an exciting first round.”

Kansas City Chiefs

For the first time since the Chiefs moved up to select Patrick Mahomes in 2017, they are picking in the top 10. General manager Brett Veach shared his thoughts on that pick, telling reporters , “There are a lot of areas to improve on our roster on both sides of the football, so it does open up that No. 9 pick to go in any one direction. The defensive backfield, offensive line, edge rusher, receiver, we need help in all those areas. I think we’ll be in a position to get one of those players and add throughout the course of the draft.”

Veach noted he feels the offensive tackle position becomes thin in this draft after the early second round, but feels there is depth in the middle rounds at both receiver and defensive line.

“I think there are quite a number of tackles but I think it does fall off right after that first round, maybe it extends to pick 35 or 40,” Veach said. “Receiver is not as top heavy as it was in the past. I do think there’s some mid-round depth there at the receiver position.

Veach specifically touched on a few receivers, including Jordyn Tyson, Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon, who are all projected to go in the first round. “Tyson and Tate have the size and the intermediate and the deep field creative playmaking ability. Makai Lemon is just so dang productive inside, he’s such a savvy route runner. I know there’s a lot of [Emeka] Egbuka and [Jaxon Smith-Njigba] comps, we’ve seen how successful those guys have been in the NFL. When you get a highly instinctive player, maybe they have some limitations in regards to just an outside receiver, but they are so effective in there, they still cause havoc for other defenses.”

Las Vegas Raiders

General manager John Spytek shared that the Raiders have gotten some calls regarding the No. 1 pick, but noted, “those teams know where we stand right now.”

After they likely select Fernando Mendoza , don’t be surprised if the Raiders address safety and offensive line later in the draft.

“We need a few more,” Spytek said of the safety position. “I think it’s a good safety class. … All the way through to Day 3 there’s quality players there.”

Spytek added of the offensive line position, “I’ve never been anywhere where you feel like you’ve got too many offensive linemen. They’re such a hard position to acquire. … Just because we’ve added certain guys through free agency doesn’t mean that we won’t be looking for offensive linemen, too. I’m on record as saying they’re sexy as hell and I stand by that.”

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz touched on a number of topics ahead of the draft, including his preference to build through the draft over spending heavily in free agency. The Chargers ranked top-five in cap space entering free agency, but didn’t make many big signings.

“Philosophically, I don’t believe in going out and having a shopping spree,” Hortiz told reporters . “Free agency is [where] you target players that can help what you want to do. You make smart investments in good players and you build through the draft. We have players coming up that are going to be eating up a lot of that cap room.”

Though some fans have been underwhelmed by the Chargers’ free-agency class, particularly along the interior offensive line, Hortiz assured, “We’re not done on the offensive line. I can promise that.”

Hortiz is also open to adding to the edge grouproom. “It’s good, but you’re always looking to add edges,” he said. “I think the draft is very deep with edges and then there’s some guys on the street that may be available after the draft.”

Related: Ranking the Top Edge Rushers in the 2026 NFL Draft: David Bailey Stands Out

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are viewed as strong contenders to select a receiver with the No. 13 pick this year. General manager Les Snead said of the position , “In every draft, there are a lot of receivers on your draft board. There’s just a lot of receivers playing meaningful minutes. The key is figuring out how they give their team an edge, does that edge help us?”

When specifically asked about USC receiver Makai Lemon, Snead noted, “Lemon’s a fun player to watch … I’ve lived and died some Trojan football. I can say as a fan, as a father with two kids there, it was fun when you saw the ball go up and it was heading toward Lemon’s hands. You always felt like he’d bring it down.”

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said it’s more likely for the team to trade back in this draft than up, noting that they need all 11 of their picks.

Sullivan also talked about the role that Troy Aikman and Dan Marino will have with them. Aikman has recently joined the organization as a consultant, while Marino has been a special advisor for the franchise since 2014.

“I can’t say enough good things about Troy and Dan,” Sullivan said . “... Dan has been a tremendous sounding board for us. He’s been especially helpful for me with quarterbacks and receivers. … Troy has been a wonderful sounding board in his own right from afar. Troy will be part of the equation going forward; what that looks like, we’ll see. He’s certainly welcome in the draft room.”

Sullivan said that Aikman will not be consulted for draft picks, and he will be the one with the final say on each pick.

Minnesota Vikings

Interim GM Rob Brzezinski is taking over the draft this year for the Vikings after the firing of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah . He shared his approach for the draft on Monday.

“What we do is once we have the board stacked, hopefully objectively based on ability, then we identify who are the best fits for the Minnesota Vikings,” Brzezinski said . “We want to make sure that we’re not passing a unique talent to fill a need for today. A player that might not have the most impact in 2026, but could be a cornerstone for 2027. And then we just look for the right fits. Who do we want to be a Minnesota Viking? All those other things outside of what you see on tape. That gives you the best chance to be successful.”

The Vikings still do not know if longtime safety Harrison Smith will retire or return for the 2026 season. Head coach Kevin O’Connell noted it will not affect their draft plans this week.

New England Patriots

Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said that this year’s draft is “pretty strong” on the offensive and defensive line, but not as much so in the secondary. He also noted he feels the receiver and tight end classes are “pretty good” in comparison to recent years.

Wolf also touched on the linebacker position, one area where the Patriots could use more depth, particularly after trading Marte Mapu . “I think it’s solid. Probably a little similar to the way it was last year,” Wolf said . “... I do think it’s a good position [for] Day 3 from a depth standpoint. I think there’s a lot of players you could justify using a Day 3 pick on.

Related: Mike Vrabel Present in Patriots Building, ‘Business As Usual’ Ahead of NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints

A key member of the Saints’ coaching staff might not be with the team on draft night. According to Daniel Jeremiah , the Saints have told offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier not to worry about being with the team during the draft so he can be with his son, Garrett, who is expected to get drafted on either Day 2 or Day 3. Garrett has said he’ll be in New Orleans during the draft, so Doug likely won’t be far from the Saints anyway.

New York Giants

Before the Giants traded Dexter Lawrence II , general manager Joe Schoen said last week that there have been some teams “sniffing around” about a potential move to the Giants’ No. 5 slot. Schoen noted that he doesn’t “foresee” the Giants moving back, but they’ll have to see who’s available when they are on the clock.

The Giants have received a "couple" calls about teams "sniffing" about moving up in this draft. The Giants pick fifth overall. pic.twitter.com/FKigDyec7S — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 14, 2026

Sonny Styles, Caleb Downs and Jeremiyah Love are among the players the Giants will likely be considering with that No. 5 pick. Schoen called Styles and Downs players they think very highly of.

Regarding Love, Schoen said the team is in a different place at this time since they’ve upgraded their offensive line and have a quarterback on a rookie contract. He likes the team’s running back room, but noted of Love, “He’s an offensive weapon. He’s not just a running back. He can play on third down, you can split him out. He can catch the ball.”

New York Jets

The top question surrounding the Jets entering the draft on Thursday is whether they will take Arvell Reese or David Bailey with the No. 2 pick. There has been growing momentum that the Jets will go with Bailey, but will Reese’s potential be too good to pass up?

Head coach Aaron Glenn said of how he’d scout Reese, back at the NFL league meeting, “First thing is the traits; arm length, weight, speed, ankle flexion, all those things you’re trying to look at. Then the coach that can actually coach him to get to that next level. And then does he have the football character to allow himself to be coached to do those things? All those things have to be evaluated with a guy like that. … I think it was Danielle Hunter. His stats weren’t up there, but he had all the traits and then you had a coach that can coach him to be where he’s at right now.”

The Jets notably canceled a predraft top-30 visit with Bailey, but general manager Darren Mougey said not to look too much into that choice .

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are switching to a Shanahan/McVay-style scheme under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Though that scheme often prefers more athletic offensive linemen to execute zone blocking assignments, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman notes that that doesn’t necessarily change their offensive line evaluations in the draft.

“I would say we have a system of evaluating players that really fits and transcends scheme,” Roseman said . “And the criteria and qualities that we’re looking for in offensive linemen, they really fit not only this staff and our last staff, but the way that we’re thinking.”

Roseman also touched on deciding on when the right time is to draft offensive line successors, noting the success they had replacing Jason Kelce with Cam Jurgens since Jurgens got to watch how Kelce operated before becoming a starter. With Lane Johnson turning 36 next month, the Eagles could potentially look to find his successor.

Beyond the offensive line, Roseman said that the Eagles are “definitely not full at the safety position.” The position room is thin after Reed Blankenship departed in free agency and the Eagles traded Sydney Brown , but Roseman doesn’t plan to force an addition in the draft.

“It’s gotta fit the value at the time that we’re drafting to add at that position,” he said. “The talent acquisition season doesn’t end right after the draft. … We’ll add players at that position just like other positions.”

Pittsburgh Steelers

Don’t count on the Steelers to take Ty Simpson with the No. 21 pick. Steelers owner Art Rooney II told Pittsburgh Action News 4’s Andrew Stockey of their first-round plans in the lead-up to the draft, “I think I can tell you one thing, it’s probably not going to be a quarterback. But beyond that it’s wide open. Of course, it depends on what happens in front of us. … As you probably know, we have 12 selections in this draft. So we have an opportunity to really add some talent to the roster.”

The Steelers do appear poised to add a receiver at some point of the draft. They have hosted multiple receivers ahead of the draft , and general manager Omar Khan had high praise for Makai Lemon, who might not be on the board by the time they pick at No. 21.

“He was outstanding,” Khan said of Lemon . “We had a chance to meet him in Indy and he was here and [we] spent some quality time with him. It was excellent time spent.”

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers handled one of their top priorities this offseason by signing offensive tackle Trent Williams to a two-year, $50 million extension ahead of the draft.

Even with Williams re-signed, there are massive stakes for the 49ers in this year’s draft—including pool parties. 49ers general manager John Lynch said about new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’s role in the draft process, “His whole thing all draft has [been], ‘If we draft this guy, we’re having a pool party.’ We’re hoping we’re having a lot of pool parties for Raheem.”

New DC Raheem Morris offering pool parties if 49ers draft the players that he really wants: pic.twitter.com/EnopfNArRJ — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) April 20, 2026

On a more serious note, Lynch sees edge, offensive line and receiver as fairly deep position groups in this draft, which conveniently lines up with the 49ers’ needs.

Edge in particular is a key need for the 49ers, who finished the 2025 season with a dismal total of 20 sacks. Lynch noted the 49ers fell short of putting opposing quarterbacks and offenses under duress last season and that they need to improve there.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have made their priorities clear: They want to trade back from No. 32. “It’s no secret with us. We have four picks, so we’ll be looking to move back,” general manager John Schneider told reporters . Schneider feels the No. 32 pick is a desired slot thanks to the opportunity to ensure a player will have a fifth-year option.

Schneider said that the Seahawks are even willing to trade within their division. “Everybody in our division, we would trade with. We have good relationships with all three of those teams. You’re maneuvering around the board to try to help your team no matter what. So, when you look at it through that lens, you’re basically not concerned about [helping another team].”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A week before the draft, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht addressed several positions—including tight end and edge rusher.

“This year’s draft had a lot of tight ends,” Licht said . “We just wanted to do our diligence and get to know them, just like we do [for] most positions. It would be great to add a tight end to the roster that brings an element that maybe some of the others don’t, but we’re happy with our group right now.

Licht acknowledged that the Buccaneers have not had a ton of success drafting edge rushers, instead finding better results trading for the position or signing them in free agency, since they haven’t picked high enough in the draft to land one of the top edge prospects. Licht noted they have done a lot of work on the position group ahead of this year’s draft, where they’ll pick No. 15.

“We do see that there is a need for help there on the defensive side, for sure,” Licht said.

Tennessee Titans

As the Titans prepare to pick No. 4 in this year’s draft, general manager Mike Borgonzi spoke on a number of players that could be available for them with that selection, including Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love .

“I certainly think there’s a cluster of players up there that we really like,” Borgonzi said . “In particular, Jeremiyah, I think he’s a special player. His speed, he can do things out of the backfield as a receiver. But there’s also a group of edge guys up there who are really good, too.”

Borgonzi was also asked if he had a comparison for Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. He replied, “In terms of the testing, not really anybody. I think he broke every testing number for a linebacker. He’s tall, he’s rangy, he’s a former safety so he’s got great feel in coverage. His length can take up a lot of space on the field. Tremaine Edmunds was a linebacker that comes to mind that’s a similar size, but even he wasn’t this athletic. It’s a tough comp.”

The Titans sound like they’d be pleased if one of the top two edge rushers, Arvell Reese and David Bailey, fell to them at No. 4. Borgonzi said of Reese, “When you look at the physical tools for Arvell, he’s one of the more explosive players that I’ve ever seen. In terms of his burst, his ability to close, his explosion on contact, so he has all the tools to do it. ... You certainly see the flashes there of him being a dominant pass rusher.”

Washington Commanders

While the Commanders proudly displayed their new helmets at their predraft press conference, general manager Adam Peters remained tight-lipped about the draft ahead. Peters notably said that it’s more likely than not that in the first round the Commanders stay at No. 7 and use that pick. The Commanders are “not actively trying to move back” from the No. 7 spot, and Peters doesn’t foresee many trades happening near their first-round pick.

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