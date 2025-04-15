All Gators

SEC Media Days Schedule Announced

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators will participate in the events on July 16.

Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Florida head coach Billy Napier speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
The SEC on Tuesday announced the schedule for this year's SEC Media Days to be held from Monday, July 14 until Thursday, July 17 at Atlanta's College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and players to be announced later will appear at the event on Wednesday, July 16 with Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby and Oklahoma's Brent Venables.

A full schedule, and the three players that will join Napier, will be announced at a later time. Television coverage can be found on SEC Network.

At last year's event, Napier tackled topics such as walk-on transfer corner Cormani McClain, the subject of rumors regarding his removal from the team, alongside the Gators' difficult schedule in a crucial season, quarterbacks Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway and NIL. He was joined by Mertz, running back Montrell Johnson Jr. and linebacker Shemar James, all of whom have since departed from the program.

Topics expected to be discussed this year include college football's new revenue share model, Lagway's ascension to the starting quarterback and his availability status and a defensive coaching staff that includes three new position coaches.

The full announced schedule of coaches' appearances can be found below.

Monday, July 14

  • LSU – Brian Kelly
  • Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
  • South Carolina – Shane Beamer
  • Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Tuesday, July 15

  • Auburn – Hugh Freeze
  • Georgia – Kirby Smart
  • Tennessee – Josh Heupel
  • Texas – Steve Sarkisian

Wednesday, July 16

  • Alabama – Kalen DeBoer
  • Florida – Billy Napier
  • Mississippi State – Jeff Lebby
  • Oklahoma - Brent Venables

Thursday, July 17

  • Arkansas – Sam Pittman
  • Kentucky – Mark Stoops
  • Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
  • Texas A&M – Mike Elko

