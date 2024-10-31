SEC's Top Rivalries, Where does Florida vs. Georgia Rank?
In essence, college football means different things in different areas. For those living geographically south of Cincinnati, Ohio, it just means more.
Someone should use that as a slogan to market a conference. Anyway, Southern football encompasses a culture, an attitude, more importantly, bragging rights. The south didn't have the NFL, the south had SEC Football.
For an entire year, victorious fanbases, players and alums can hold one game result over a loved one's head. Arguments can circle back to it and people remain frustrated by hearing the details. Below, the best college football rivalry in the South.
3. The Egg Bowl
Nothing says hostility and anger like watching football around Thanksgiving. For 120 seasons, the Ole Miss and Mississippi State convene to battle for Magnolia State bragging rights. The nastiest rivalries are rarely at the top of the ladder, they're to stay off the bottom, and for years, that's what the Rebels and Bulldogs were fighting for.
Separated by just 75 miles, familiarity breeds contempt, which appears in abundant supply.
Key Moments
1992
Turnovers granted Mississippi State eleven chances to score points inside the ten-yard-line, over two possessions. The Bulldogs failed, allowing the Rebels to escape with a 17-15 victory.
2019
With time running out, wideout Elijah Moore scores on a catch. With five seconds left, all Ole Miss needed to do was kick the extra point to force overtime. Wait, Moore needed to do his impression of a dog lifting his leg, doing his business. While funny to some, the 15-yard penalty assessed drew silence. Ole kicker Luke Logan proceeds to miss the long extra point. The Rebels leave Starkville with the L.
From fistfights to simulated urination, nothing brings out the vitriol like in-state rivalries.
2. World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party
While sponsors do not refer to the game by its proper and entertaining name, this game between the University of Georgia and University of Florida ranks high, due to a few factors. First, fans from two schools invade Jacksonville, taking over, drinking bars dry and eating restaurants empty. The tailgate remains the standard in college football - a legendary gathering of people from all walks of life. Legendary events that you will never read about, but hear from friends.
Key Moments
1980
With than a minute, Buck Belue finds Linday Scott on a 93-yard catch-and-run to keep UGA undefeated. Georgia won the 1980 national championship, thanks to that touchdown keeping them unblemished. Their freshman running back? Someone named Herschel Walker.
2002
This time, Georgia did not leave the game unscathed. Florida, behind Rex Grossman, silenced Georgia late, holding on to win, 20-13. The unraked Gators stalled Georgia out, preserving the win for Ron Zook. Despite gaining just 46 yards on the ground while committing four turnovers, Florida's defense smothered the Bulldog offensive attacks.
When you look up enmity in the dictionary, a photo of this game should appear. While a three-hour-car ride separates them, these longtime adversaries mark off the Iron Bowl on the calendar as the game of the year. Regardless of which team sports the better record, those 60 minutes supersede all of it. Auburn and Alabama share a mutual interest: destroying their opponent and claiming Alabama for that year.
These two teams could not matchup any differently. Alabama expects to play for national championship. Nothing else matters. The Crimson Tide don't rebuild, they reload. From every angle, Bama faithful believe that the national championship is their birthright. Meanwhile, Auburn toils in the shadow of their in-state rival. Auburn , if located in any other state, would earn consideration as football royalty.
Key Moment
While other moments transpired, one singular occurrence, exemplifies this rivalry: November 30, 2013. With the game tied at twenty-eight, the Crimson Tide line up for a 57-yard field goal, after T.J. Yeldon stepped out of bounds with a second remaining.
Freshman kicker Adam Griffith does get generate enough force. The ball sails into the hands of the deep man, Auburn DB Chris Davis. Davis streaks down the alley and his blockers wipe out Tide players. The most improbable ending of a college football game you will see. Families argue over this rivalry. A man served jail time for poisoning trees in protest. As real as it gets.