Shemar James on Florida Gators Predictions: 'It’s Disrespect'
The Florida Gators have a daunting schedule in 2024, and paired with a team coming off three-consecutive seven-loss seasons, the outside expectations aren't good.
Florida was picked to finish 12th at SEC Media Days. Linebacker Shemar James was in attendance for the Gators, and he's not having it.
“It’s disrespect," said James when asked about the prediction. "We’re the University of Florida, a national brand. We see that as disrespect. But we can only prove ourselves right. It’s not about the naysayers. It’s about what we can put on that field and put on film and show.”
James himself is a reason why the Gators are more hopeful in 2024. Florida was 5-2 when James went down for the season with a knee injury in a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on October 28th.
The Gators didn't win again.
While the five-game losing streak can't be solely blamed on James's injury, it certainly didn't make the Gators a better football team in his abscence. After being off the field for the last 10 months, James is itching to get back on the field.
“It’s been a minute," James said when asked about his time away. "Like you say 10 months, it feels like two years. I’ve been antsy. I’ve been attacking practice each and every day with my guys and like I said August 31, I’m ready to get back in there, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and make something shake, for sure.”
The Gators take on the Miami Hurricanes on that day, and James likes what he sees from his teammates as they prepare to take on one of their in-state rivals.
“I’d say our bond — our bond to not only play fast but not let the guy next to me down," James said. We talk about that every time, every day. Just playing for the guy next to me. If I mess up, I’m messing up the guy next to me. Like I said, there’s 11 of us out there. If I don’t do my job, then the rest of the 10 are affected. I would say just our bond. Just coming back like you said, one of 14 starters, just coming back and having that chemistry with each other will allow us to be better.”
James is pleased with what he sees from the Gators' defense and how he's improved while working back from injury.
"I honestly think an even better leader, a more vocal leader," James said. "Not just a leader that talks but walks. I would say me and the rest of the linebackers, we’ve been working on a lot of block destruction, something that I feel that I’ve improved on in this offseason and just running to the ball – overall effort and overall just bringing up the defense, everybody that’s on our defense. I would say just being a better leader, a better tackler, a better communicator.”
Expectations are low for the Florida Gators outside of Gainesville. However, Shemar James and his teammates are eager to change the perceptions.
They'll get plenty of chances against the nation's toughest schedule with the Miami Hurricanes leading off.