Steve Spurrier Encourages Gators Fans to Break Longstanding Tradition
One of the most unlikely suggestions related to Florida Gators football came about Friday night. Legendary head coach Steve Spurrier suggested that Florida fans storm the field of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium should a win over rival LSU take place on Saturday.
He made the comment when talking to guests at his restaurant, “Spurrier’s.” It was caught on video and posted to X (formerly Twitter).
“We need to create some excitement tomorrow,” Spurrier said. While part of his next sentence is indiscernible, he finished off his comment by saying “...swarm the Swamp for the first time in school history.”
He then thanked the guests and got an applause.
Look, the field bears his name, so maybe he has that authority. That being said, it would break a longstanding tradition. The last time the Gators rushed the field at home was...well, never. It hasn’t happened.
There is a clarification that it happened at home because they technically did once in Tallahassee. According to the Gainesville Sun, when Florida upset FSU in Tallahassee in 1982, they rushed the field and took down the goalpost. I think most Florida fans like this idea. That’s very much a contentious point on home field, however.
They don’t do it because winning is said to be an expectation, not a surprise. Now, does Florida have the storied history to warrant such a tradition? The reality is that the answer comes from how honest you’re willing to be - and again, this is a very contentious point of debate.
If Florida's history starts in 1990 with the arrival of Spurrier, then yes. Though for most of Florida's history, rushing the field would very much warrant it. But regardless of that second point, Florida has grown a lot as a program since the early 1980s. Even if they aren’t at their peak anymore, they know what it’s like to have been there.
So, we’ll find out if this even happens. Florida has to upset LSU first. Somebody is going to run on the field because of this after a win, that feels pretty certain. But whether they actually swarm the swamp is yet to be determined.