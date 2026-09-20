Stock Report Florida vs Auburn: Run the Clark, Penalties Need Addressing

The Florida Gators passed a major test on the road to start SEC play. They took down the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium to improve to 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

With the full game in the books, let's take a look at this week's stock report. Confidence in this team has been built up, but there are still some question marks that have to be addressed.

Stock Up

Buster Faulkner

He indeed hadn't opened the whole playbook before Auburn. DJ Durkin runs a decent defense. This easily could have been a lower-scoring game. Instead, he had the offense beat the brakes off them.

They got creative. A double pass is a creative play call that can work again. Following up 52 points against an FCS opponent, they came close to that same score against an SEC opponent is quite the statement.

Plenty of players got in on the action with the wealth spread around. They put together nearly 500 yards of offense. Florida is supposed to put big numbers on the scoreboard. So far, they're living up to that expectation.

Duke Clark

The Gators may have themselves two high-caliber running backs, and it's a sight to behold. Baugh had no trouble rushing for over 100 yards again, but Clark did some damage, averaging 7.1 yards per carry on the night and finding the end zone on a 20-yard run.

Vernell Brown III

He salvaged at least a play on at least every other drive. Philo overshot it, but he was able to get up there and bring it down. He didn't find the end zone himself, but the offense would have been in a much tighter spot without him helping move the ball down the field.

Stock Down

Penalties

Sumrall gave his two cents about a sentence into his postgame press conference about the penalties that the Gators had against Auburn.

They have 16 penalties, more than the first two games combined.

I get it. There were some bad calls. But this team was also sloppy on both sides of the ball.

They were able to tighten up as the game went on, but the first half was rough. It played a role it in being a close game heading into the half. Discipline is improving, but it's still got a ways to go.

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