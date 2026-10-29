Gators WR Vernell Brown III Nearing Return from Injury

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It is looking more and more like Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III could make his long-awaited return from injury.

Brown III, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, was listed "probable" on Wednesday's availability report, giving him a 75 percent chance to play, as the Gators approach its matchup against No. 3 Georgia.

Head coach Jon Sumrall noted that Brown III "looked normal" during Monday's practice.

"I’ll put it like this: everyday, the last couple weeks, when he’s been running, I’m like, ‘Hey, how you feeling today?’ Because there's been some times I've wondered, that it didn’t quite look right. Today he looked good and I didn’t go up to him at all today and ask ‘Hey how you feeling?’ I just let him practice and he looked like he was feeling pretty good.”

Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III led Florida in receiving before his injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida's leading receiver and starting punt returner at the time of his injury, Brown III has amassed 17 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns, plus two touchdowns off of punt returns. In his absence, the Gators' offensive production has taken a downturn, with only an 18-point average during its losses to Missouri and South Carolina.

While Florida was efficient offensively against Texas, the Gators did not threaten the Longhorns vertically with only two completions of over 10 yards.

"I've said before, we know what he means to this offense. He's an explosive player," offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said. "He can take, you know, five-yard catches and turn them into 15, 20-yard gains. So yeah, it's a huge part of what we want to do, getting him the ball, getting him involved in the game. So hopefully he's able to get out there, play some for us, and add a whole 'nother element to what we've kind of maybe been missing."

Should Brown III play, it would also mark the first time since the Gators' first offensive drive of the season that he, Dallas Wilson and Eric Singleton Jr. are on the field at the same time. The trio lasted five snaps together against FAU before Singleton Jr. suffered a calf injury while blocking on a screen for Brown III, forcing him to miss the next two games.

Running back Jadan Baugh said on Tuesday that finally having the trio on the field at the same time means "everything" for Florida.

"I was telling somebody earlier that I don't think nobody in the country can guard 1," Baugh said. "1 is different. Having him on the field, he opens up the field just with his presence. Even just having 2 on the field. 6, 2, 3. Any of those guys. I don't too much see anybody guarding them because y'all see it. When they're all on the field at one time, it's very dangerous and electric."

Also on Florida's availability report are quarterbacks Tramell Jones Jr. and Aaron Philo, who are both questionable, and running back Duke Clark, who is also questionable. Both Jones Jr. and Philo, who missed the Texas win with a shoulder injury, are both expected to be fully available this week, Sumrall said, as both deal with injury issues.

Clark, meanwhile, suffered a lower body injury in the loss to South Carolina.

Additionally, receiver Bailey Stockton and linebacker Jaden Robinson are both listed a doubtful, giving them a 25 percent chance to play.

Florida will have updated availability reports on Thursday and Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. ET, with a game day report to follow on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Kickoff between Florida and Georgia is at 3:30 p.m. ET, with television coverage from Atlanta on ABC.

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