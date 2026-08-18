Florida HC Jon Sumrall on Uniforms: 'I Don't Care What We Wear. You Just Want to Win'

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Monday announced its uniform schedule for the 2026 season, which will include eight different combinations across its 12 regular-season games.

The 2026 lineup 🐊 pic.twitter.com/SY5iUBXRuK — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 17, 2026

Of its eight combinations, two will be brand new with the Gators set to don alternate blue helmets, orange jerseys and white pants against Campbell (Sept. 12) and blue helmets, blue jerseys and blue pants against Oklahoma (Nov. 7). Florida will also rock two other alternates with a white 60s-era throwbacks with blue helmets against South Carolina (Oct. 10) in honor of Steve Spurrier and blue helmets with white jerseys and pants against Florida State (Nov. 27).

Florida last wore blue helmets in 2020, with one occurance being the throwbacks and another being the alternate inverse of the traditional orange helmets. Its four games with blue helmets will be the most in one season since the 60s.

The Gators are also set to wear its traditional orange-helmet, blue-jersey, white-pants home option against FAU (Sept. 5), Ole Miss (Sept. 26) and Vanderbilt (Nov. 21), its traditional orange-helmet, white-jersey, blue-pants away option against Missouri (Oct. 3) and Texas (Oct. 17) and its away alternates with white pants against Georgia (Oct. 31) and orange pants against Auburn (Sept. 19) and Kentucky (Nov. 15).

Excluded from this year's uniform lineup are its orange/blue/blue and orange/blue/orange alternates, which were both worn in each of the last two seasons.

The inclusion of two new options and exclusion of two popular alternates caused debates among the fanbase on social media over a balance of traditional options versus mixing things up with new combinations. Meanwhile, coach Jon Sumrall has his mind on more important things.

"I don't spend a ton of time thinking about it. I'm sure everybody thinks that's like all I do all day is put uniform combinations together," Sumrall said. "But those decisions, I would say that the administration here and other people that were involved in planning that out with everybody in that room probably were looking at me like, 'Why are you so disinterested in this?' Because I could give two sh*ts. I just want to win games."

Sumrall, a self-proclaimed traditionalist in nature, said he would be fine with orange helmets, blue and white jerseys and white pants and that he only cares if the uniforms have orange, blue and white on them. He added that orange will be prominent against opponents that wear blue, and blue will be prominent against opponents that wear orange.

"As long as we keep it orange, blue, white, I'm good," Sumrall said. "I don't have any desire to wear those green alligator uniforms that were worn here."

Sumrall is right in saying that he and the Gators have more important things to worry about. The Gators enter 2026 unranked and fresh off its fourth losing season in five years, hoping to turn its woes from the last regime into the consistent success the program has chased since Urban Meyer's six-year tenure from 2005-10.

"I don't care what we wear. You just want to win," he said. "If you can win, wear whatever you want. It looks good because you won, and you can wear the coolest uniform ever, and lose and the uniform stinks then. So let's win games, and the uniforms will look better."

Sign up for our free Florida Gators newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!