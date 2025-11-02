Takeaways From Gators Loss to Georgia: They're The Right HC Hire Away
The Florida Gators suffered a loss to rival Georgia for the fifth year in a row. The last two games have seen the team show poise and even be in the driver's seat at times for a win, but they've yet to get over the top.
On the note, here are three takeaways on the loss. These will take the time to discuss the outlook of the team rather than the ins and outs of the actual game.
Bowl Hopes are Likely Done Now
If they had picked up the upset win over Georgia and gotten to 4-4 on the year, then all they would have needed is to win two of the next four to reach bowl eligibility. Now, they have to win three with Tennessee and Ole Miss on the schedule. They also have no wiggle room to lose to an unranked Kentucky or unranked FSU.
Sure, the Gators won the final four games of last season to finish 8-5. It could very well happen again. Let's say Florida beats Tennessee because they haven't lost to them at home since 2003.
Improvements Still Need to Be Made, But It's Already Better
Ok, there will be some in-game discussion, but it's related to the overarching outlook. The Gators still struggled on third down. There were some unnecessary penalties again. However, to pretend that this was just as bad would be untrue.
DJ Lagway, while far from stellar, looked better. He looked more composed compared to previous games. He took some stronger shots downfield, and he looked better on his feet. We got to see Eugene Wilson III return to form. Regardless of the options in the wide receiver room, he had been underutilized for a long time.
Play calling was far from perfect, but it's clear someone else was in charge. It was a lot of the same, but there were improvements. Maybe it translates to winning down the stretch.
They Genuinely Could Be the Right Head Coach Away
The Gators had the chance to be on the winning end of all of but maybe one loss this year. A offense being unable to move down the field has been the difference-maker. Georgia was winneable, just as LSU, Miami and USF were.
All of these games, in some way, have shown some flashes of what the talented pieces on offense are capable of. Eugene Wilson III's big day on Saturday was another great example. The right head coaching hire truly could make the Gators a force. It's that clear.
Getting right hire is still easier said than done. If they don't get the next hire right, it won't matter what talent they have. Is there a chance fortunes are better than under Napier? More likely than not. But when it comes to being a force again, they are the right hire away, not just a better hire.