Takeaways From Gators Loss to USF: Excuses are Running Low
The Florida Gators took a crushing upset loss to the USF Bulls at home on Saturday. A lot of the excitement for this season was sucked out the moment Nico Gramatica kicked the game-winner between the uprights.
At this point, all we can do is look at what can be taken away from this game.
Billy Napier is Out of Excuses
The roster has improved. He’s shown he can beat rivals and top-ranked opponents. He got the preseason top-25 ranking. He had the winning season and bowl win. All of these are now under Napier’s belt.
The notion that he needs the time to get things up has run out of racetrack. Being upset at home in week two is a massive step backwards he can’t afford.
It doesn’t help when there has been talk of building culture, and then the team is undisciplined against a team he was supposed to beat.
A lot of goodwill was lost on Saturday, and it’s going to be tough to get it back.
Don’t Let Defense Blunders Distract From Poor Offensive Showing
Any flak the defense gets is deserved. Don’t spit in people’s faces. Don’t commit unnecessary penalties when trying to put the game away. Allowing USF to put up 391 total yards is a glaring stat.
However, in the end, the defense only allowed 18 points. It was mostly bend but don’t break on their front.
Meanwhile, the offense was favored by more points than they actually scored in the game. They were favored by 18.5, and they scored 16. If that isn’t the biggest issue, then I’m not sure what else to say.
DJ Lagway looked like a deer in headlights at times, and he struggled to scan the field. They couldn’t take advantage of good days from Jadan Baugh, Vernell Brown III and Eugene Wilson III. Trey Smack bounced back from his brutal night against Long Island, and it went to waste.
The talent on this offense is too good not to do better.
If You Thought Hearing 41-17 A Ton Last Season Got Old...
Gator fans better get ready to hear about this loss from USF fans plenty over the foreseeable future. As bad as this loss is for the Gators, this win is everything for this program.
It was USF’s first ranked win on the road since it beat Notre Dame in 2011.
There isn’t the same ill will that the Gators feel toward Miami that is felt toward the Bulls. But it’s something that can and likely will get old fast.