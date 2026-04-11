The Florida Gators played their first action in front of fans Saturday in the annual Orange and Blue game, with the two sides tying in the thrilling 45-45 bout.

With the annual spring game in the books, here were the takeaways from the first look into Jon Sumrall’s program.

Wide Receiver Depth Is Real

The Gators offense was potent through the air in the high scoring performance, with a plethora of Florida receivers making huge plays on the day despite missing potential starter Dallas Wilson and former elite four-star freshman Davion Groce due to injury.

Transfers Eric Singleton, who caught six passes for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Micah Mays, who caught four passes for 122 yards and two scores, headlined the unit, while Vernell Brown, Bailey Stockton and TJ Abrams all had big impacts as well, making the group as a whole arguably the biggest winners of the final scrimmage heading into the summer.

Tramell Jones answers right back with a BOMB to transfer Micah Mays on the double move. 75 yards for the score. #Gators pic.twitter.com/JEIelGAS64 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

Gators Quarterback Competition Will Go Deep Into Spring

Both Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and Redshirt freshman Tramell Jones struggled out of the gate for the Gators' offense. However, finishing the day with plenty of flashes as they would lead an offense that finished with nearly 600 yards through the air.

With 5 seconds left in the half, Aaron Philo delivers for transfer Micah Mays, who follows up his 75 yard TD on the last drive with a 23 yard TD reception this time. #Gators pic.twitter.com/1Fe794DuIr — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

While Jones protected the ball far better than Philo, the transfer was able to overcome two turnovers and finish with an overall solid performance, with neither quarterback seemingly standing out in a competition that already seemed likely to span into the fall.

Aaron Philo throws his 2nd INT of the day, this time with safety Cam Dooley coming away with the tipped ball. #Gators pic.twitter.com/oRm0nrkPYF — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

Defense Strong Start Overshadowed By Inconsistence

The Gators defense looked dominant to start the day for Florida, yet a lack of consistency, specifically in the secondary, aided Florida’s offense in the huge comeback performance.

It was the Gators' defensive line that flashed the most on the day, with Jayden Woods, Emmanuel Oyebadejo and KJ Ford consistently applying pressure off the edge and the interior not allowing much success in the run game.

3rd down play blown dead for a sack credited to #Gators freshman edge KJ Ford.



Florida’s offense gets on the board for the first time with a FG the next play. pic.twitter.com/3ewvMYAWTU — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

If Florida’s defense wants to reach its high potential in 2026, however, a secondary that lapsed at times, including multiple deep passing touchdowns on double moves, will need to find more consistency in coverage.