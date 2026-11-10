Three Areas Florida Gators Need to Address this Offseason

The 2026 season has been a mixed bag for the Florida Gators. While they have multiple top-25 wins, disastrous losses to South Carolina and Oklahoma have overshadowed the good. As a result, the Gators' playoff hopes are gone.

With that said, it is time for Florida to plan for the future and fix the team's glaring holes for next season. Here are three areas Florida needs to address this offseason to reach the playoffs in Year Two under head coach Jon Sumrall.

QB Upgrade

The Gators took a chance on letting former starting quarterback DJ Lagway go to target Aaron Philo. It left them with two inexperienced passers, Philo and Tramell Jones Jr.

Florida is now receiving the consequences of their actions. The offense has struggled to pass against SEC defenses, and more importantly, score touchdowns.

Jones Jr. and Philo are a big reason they have struggled to pass. The two quarterbacks have thrown for 2,079 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. It also doesn't help that Jones Jr. has not eclipsed 200 passing yards this season. The closest he has come to the mark is the 172 he threw against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Florida has a commitment in the'27 class from Davin Davidon of Sarasota, but a true freshman likely won't be the answer next season.

Build the Trenches

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A good offense largely relies upon having a strong offensive line. Unfortunately for the Gators, their offensive line has struggled in recent weeks, contributing to the team's struggles.

Florida's offense depends on running the ball, which has been nonexistent in the Gators' losses. The Gators have rushed for 286 total yards in the four losses this season. That is 71.5 yards per game. Florida ball carriers are also rushing for 2.4 yards per carry in the four defeats.

Another area the offensive line has fallen short in is keeping the pocket clean. Florida quarterbacks have been sacked 13 times in the four losses. A successful SEC offense needs sturdy, reliable offensive linemen. The Gators don't have enough of that right now.

The jewel of the Gators' recruiting class is offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller from Coatesville, Penn. He's rated the No. 1 offensive lineman in the nation and is a consensus top-3 player regardless of position. Teams don't typically want to play true freshmen in the trenches, but Hiller may be too good to keep off the field next season.

Pass Defense Needs Tweaks

Defensive coordinator Brad White has taken his lumps in his first year with the Gators. His defense has been the second-worst in keeping teams out of the end zone against SEC opponents, allowing 32 points per game. It has also allowed 238.4 passing yards per game against SEC opponents, 12th worst in the conference.

The veterans, Cormani McClain and Dijon Johnson, were supposed to be reliable, safe options for White in his first year, but have not been at their best in 2026. Sophomores Ben Hanks III and J'Vari Flowers haven't had the impact they wanted either.

Part of the problem could be the players' understanding or commitment to the scheme White put in place. However, it is not all White's fault. There have been several instances of the players making mistakes or being beaten in one-on-one scenarios.

The Gators' recruiting class includes seven defensive backs, highlighted by 4-star cornerback Raheem Floyd. Expect several of that group to compete for playing time next season.Gators'

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