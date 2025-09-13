Three LSU Players That Can Give Florida Headaches
As the Florida Gators gear up for their first SEC matchup after an incredibly discouraging loss to USF, there are several LSU players on both sides of the ball to be concerned about.
Ahead of Saturday night’s matchup, Florida Gators on SI takes a look at three notable opposing players to keep an eye on. Kickoff from Death Valley is at 7:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on ABC.
QB Garrett Nussmeier
While helping lead LSU to a win over Clemson, Nussmeier proved he could hold his own against one of the nation’s top defenses. The fifth-year player completed 73.7 percent of his passes for 232 yards and a touchdown without committing a turnover to knock off No. 4 Clemson last month.
Last season, Nussmeier finished with the second-most passing yards (4,052) and touchdowns (29) in the SEC. However, he also led the conference with 12 interceptions. After a rather efficient game in the season opener, the Tigers' signal-caller has shown signs of better decision-making.
"He makes very great plays," UF linebacker Jaden Robinson said Wednesday. "He makes very good checks, and he sees when the defense coming with pressure, and he'll pick it up, make little checks."
Given his track record of inconsistency, it might just come down to what kind of day the Gators catch him on, For example, he threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.7 percent of his passes against UCLA, but just two weeks later, he completed only 43.1 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions against Ole Miss.
WR Barion Brown
Following a record-breaking career at Kentucky, Brown was a top transfer portal prospect before ultimately landing at LSU.
While playing with the Wildcats, Brown earned a First-Team All-American nod and was a two-time All-SEC selection. He set a program record for most career kickoff return touchdowns (five) and ranked among Kentucky’s top ten in school history for career receiving yards. Overall, Brown totaled 3,273 all-purpose yards, including 1,528 receiving, 195 rushing, 1,465 on kick returns, and 85 on punt returns.
This season, Brown is LSU’s second-leading receiver with 13 catches for 119 yards. Compared to his time at Kentucky, he hasn’t been used much on special teams, but he does have one kick return for 42 yards.
LB Harold Perkins Jr.
Perkins Jr. seemed like he was on pace to be a first-round pick after he was named a PFF True Freshman All-American in 2023 and earned an All-SEC selection in his first two years at LSU. However, a torn ACL in September of last season forced him to miss the majority of his junior year.
Through three collegiate seasons, he has totaled 164 tackles, 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles. As a freshman, he tied an LSU single-game record by finishing with four sacks against Arkansas.
After returning to the field this season, Perkins Jr.’s season got off to a strong start when he made five tackles and a sack during LSU’s win over Clemson.
"He’s a very versatile player. They put him in a lot of different spots. We definitely need to key in on him and see where he is at. I think it will tell the story of the defense they are in and whatnot," UF tight end Hayden Hansen said. "He is a pretty good player. He is fast, strong and has a very good football IQ. It’s always exciting to play against players like that. That's why you come play in the SEC, so I’m looking forward to it."