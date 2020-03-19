Three Possible NFL Landing Spots for Former Gators TE Jordan Reed

After missing the entire 2019 season with a massive concussion, a continuation of a respected seven-year career that has been affected by various injuries in literally every season that he has participated in - former Florida Gators tight end Jordan Reed is, for the first time, an NFL free agent.

For as often as Reed has been injured, its been hard for Washington to cut ties with their former third-round pick from the 2013 NFL Draft. Following an interesting career at Florida, starting 26 games and playing in 35 total from 2009-12, as both tight end and quarterback, Reed went on to emerge as one of the NFL's most dynamic tight ends.

Standing at 6-2, 236 lbs., with respectable 4.72 40-yard dash speed to pair, Reed went on to accumulate 329 receptions for 3371 yards and 24 touchdowns in Washington, really across six seasons after sitting out the entire 2019 season.

Though he was most productive in 2015, posting 11 touchdowns, Reed earned his lone Pro Bowl nod and was named the 65th-best player in the NFL as voted by fellow players after a successful 2016 campaign. That year, Reed tallied 66 receptions for 686 yards and six touchdowns, while quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for a career-high 4917 yards.

Reed was released by Washington on February 20th after he spent the 2019 season on the injured reserve. Ironically, Reed's concussion - his seventh since he began his career at UF - came from a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons and former Florida safety Keanu Neal during the 2019 preseason.

ESPN reports that Reed is still interested in playing football, despite such an injury-plagued career. With that being said, Reed is certainly not a candidate to cash in on a big contract. Despite his talent and accolades, his injury history is a major cause for concern, so expect his deal to be short-term and incentive-laden. Perhaps the deal would include option years tacked on, in the case that he can stay healthy following a year off.

Though, there will be teams with a need a tight end giving Reed a call. Here are three potential fits for the former Gator, all of which could afford an incentive-laden contract.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars, who are committing to a rebuild - for the time being - around former sixth-round pick quarterback Gardner Minshew II, are in need of tight end help as they have been for years.

In January, the Jaguars hired former Washington head coach Jay Gruden to serve as Minshew's offensive coordinator as he prepares to take the next step. Jacksonville traded veteran Nick Foles, who they signed to a four-year, $88 million extension just last March, to Chicago for a compensatory 2020 fourth-round pick - committing to Minshew for at least the 2020 season, boom or bust.

So who better to call than a tight end that Gruden coached from 2014-19?

Reed's familiarity with Gruden's offensive scheme makes this fit extremely logical, and if Reed can find the field, he'd provide Minshew with a proven receiving threat at tight end - which Minshew could utilize on play-action and in the middle of the field.

When given the opportunity, though play-action was rarely called under previous offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, Minshew thrived on play-action and looked to his tight ends on those play calls. Though, Jacksonville saw multiple tight ends suffer from injuries in 2019, so Minshew could never create chemistry with the position.

Jacksonville would seemingly be skeptical of injury concerns with Reed, given their recent history, but Reed would serve as an immediate upgrade to any tight end Jacksonville has had on the roster over the past several years.

The Jaguars have been known to give out prove-it deals to injury-plagued players in the past, as seen with cornerback Prince Amukamara, wide receiver Donte Moncrief, tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, linebacker Jake Ryan, and others. Some have worked out. Some haven't.

Reed would make sense as the latest player to join that list, at least given his knowledge of the scheme. That knowledge could prove beneficial for Minshew, if Reed can find the field, as well as any young tight end that Reed could mentor in Jacksonville - such as 2019 third-round pick Josh Oliver.

Seattle Seahawks

The only team to show some legitimate interest in Reed since his release, reportedly bringing him in for a visit on March 12th prior to visits being prohibited amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

As team doctors can no longer meet with Reed prior to any signing - rather, teams would have to trust Reed's own physicians on any diagnosis - Seattle makes the most sense as they have most recently been able to assess his health, as long as a physical was conducted during the visit.

Seattle is looking for immediate, inexpensive, veteran upgrades to its tight end room, as the team signed former Carolina Panthers and 13-year NFL tight end Greg Olsen prior to Reed's release from Washington. The Seahawks also picked up in-house and their 2019 leading tight end Jacob Hollister's second-round tender, worth $3.259 million in 2020.

With some security in the tight end room already in Hollister and Olsen, Reed would present Seattle with a low-risk, high-reward passing game option for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Arizona Cardinals

As head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks to take his NFL adaptation of the Air Raid offense to the next level after the Cardinals traded for Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, quarterback Kyler Murray could also use some additional weapons at tight end.

Honestly, Arizona feels like the type of team to go for a young, dynamic tight end in the draft while Kingsbury drafts his offense at the NFL level. With the ability to play in-line, big-slot, and outside at wide receiver, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts feels like a really good fit for what the Cardinals are building - at least looking into the future, as Pitts will become draft-eligible after the 2020 season.

But for now, Murray could use more than Charles Clay leading Arizona's tight end room, who only saw 24 targets in 15 games last year. Maxx Williams finished second with 19 targets, earning himself a two-year contract extension along the way - but still leaving Arizona with little to hang it's hat on at tight end,

While Kingsbury didn't usually feature tight ends during his time at Texas Tech and throughout his college coaching career, he has had to adapt after under-loading the position before the season started. That could be seen in Week 17 when former undrafted free agent Dan Arnold broke off for four receptions for 76 yards and a score, his NFL emergence.

This story has gone without mentioning Reed's blocking ability, which improved during his time in Washington. He's certainly adequate in that department. But Reed's fit as a receiving tight end in Arizona, which has always been his strength, is really appealing should Kingsburgy continue to adjust and use tight ends in his offense.