Top-10 Wide Receiver Commit Signs on With Florida Gators

Elite Frisco Lone Star (TX.) Four star wide receiver Davian Groce officially signed with the Florida Gators Wednesday, sticking with the program under new head coach Jon Sumrall despite uncertainty around his decision up until his announcement.

Groce, the highest rated commit in Florida’s class and the composite 6th ranked wide receiver in the nation, committed to Florida Aug 11 over Oklahoma, Baylor and Houston.

Gators newest commit Davian Groce

🐊top 40 composite recruit, #3 ATH

🐊 2024: 43 catches, 702 yards and 5 TDs. Rushed for 687 yards, 7 TDs. 3 return TDs. 11.8 Yards per rush, 16.3 yards per catch.

🐊 Texas 5A 200-meter state champion as Jr.

🐊1,400+ scrimmage yards past 2 years pic.twitter.com/hFxeYbnNpy — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) August 12, 2025

The wideout had been seemingly weighing his options up until signing with Florida, with many insiders noting potential momentum in the favor of another SEC program, Oklahoma. For Groce, the Sooners and Gators were seemingly battling it out since the summer.

“Just being here, I didn't have much expectations. But, I mean, it blew me out the water for sure," Groce said about Florida after a visit June 15. "I mean, I didn't expect any of this. I talked about Oklahoma, how it felt like family, but this felt like a real close family, close bond not with just the coaches, but the teammates and teams as well.”

Former Gators head coach Billy Napier’s resume seemed to be a large reason why Florida won out over Oklahoma in the first place, with Groce noting Napier’s wide receiver background as a huge plus in his recruitment.

“We were talking about it in one of the meetings where you have a head coach who's a receiving coach as well and an offensive coach because I think all three of my other visits that are defensive-minded coaches," Groce said after his visit. "So just to have a head coach who's a receiver coach as well, I mean, it speaks that they're a receiver top heavy team. They're gonna develop their receivers, and they're gonna try and get them to next level by any means possible."

Regardless, the defensive-minded new Florida coach Sumrall was able to fight off the late momentum from the Sooners, another impressive and important recruiting win in just his first couple of days as the Gators head coach.

“I believe that the lifeblood of your program is recruiting good high school players, and at Florida, elite high school football players.” Sumrall said at his press conference. “I may be a defensive guy, but I want to be more of a defensive guy like somebody Coach Spurrier knows like Bob Stoops. I want the scoreboard to light up…Here, I think we can score a lot of points, and that's what I want to do.”

Florida’s success in retaining Groce is arguably the largest win on the day for the Gators, as their 16th-ranked class has remained surprisingly intact despite coaching turnover. Though there is still a possibility for some late additions or subtractions from the class, Florida’s ability to hold on to a majority of its recruits so far has been impressive.

