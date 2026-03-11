Former Florida Pledge, One of Country's Best Athletes Re-Commits to Gators

Nearly three months after decommitting from the Florida Gators, Cottondale (Fla.) four-star athlete Tramond Collins has re-committed to the program under new head coach Jon Sumrall, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Wednesday.

Collins (6-2, 190 pounds) is rated near the top 100 of all recruits in the 2027 class, according to Rivals and 247 Sports, and is rated as the No. 4 athlete in the class by both the 247 Sports Composite and Rivals Industry Ranking.

BREAKING: Four-Star ATH Tramond Collins has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 ATH from Cottondale, FL decommitted from the Gators in December



He’s ranked as the No. 4 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300



At Cottondale, Collins has emerged as one of the top athletes in the country, recording back-to-back 600-yard, nine-touchdown seasons rushing while adding, as a receiver, 655 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023, 402 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 and 613 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

He has also had a pair of interceptions and a pair of kickoffs returned for touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Collins, who is expected to play receiver at the collegiate level, first committed to Florida on June 21, 2025, becoming the first commit of the Gators' 2027 recruiting class. Staying committed through Billy Napier's firing, Collins eventually decommitted on Dec. 14, leaving Sumrall with zero commits in the class.

Since then, Florida has added Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star defensive back Amare Nugent and Centerburg (Oh.) three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger to the class. Collins is now the highest-rated commit in the class.

The Gators also hold predictions from On3/Rivals to land commitments from Wellington (Fla.) four-star defensive tackle Tyler Alexander, Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star receiver Elias Pearl, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star receiver Anthony Jennings, Orlando (Fla.) Jones four-star edge rusher Frederick Ards III and Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior three-star defensive lineman Stive-Bently Keumajou. Additionally, 247 Sports' Tyler Harden gave a crystal ball for Florida to land Coatesville (Pa.) Area five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, the No. 1 interior lineman in the class.

"I believe that the lifeblood of your program is recruiting good high school players, and at Florida, elite high school football players. It starts here at home," Sumrall said in his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "We're privileged to be in the state of Florida which has got just such a great hotbed for not just high school football players but great coaches, and we don't have to go very far to find what we need to win championships.

"We're also very privileged, though, to have a national brand where we can go all across the country and get the best of the best, the cream of the crop."

Florida's 2027 recruiting class currently ranks 15th in Rivals' Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings after Collins' commitment and is expected to rise quickly should the prospects predicted to choose the Gators ultimately do so.