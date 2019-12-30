Top 3 Florida Gators Cornerbacks of the 2010s

Florida has consistently put defensive backs in the NFL Draft and this past decade has been no different.

There were many options for these three spots in our series on the top three Florida Gators of the 2010s at each position, but I decided to go with these next three due strictly on college production.

Given the talent at the position, this time we are just focusing on cornerbacks, rather than the whole secondary. Our safeties edition will be released tomorrow. Let's get to the list - one that certainly keeps Florida in the "DBU" debate.

3. C.J Henderson (2017-19)

The current Gator has now decided to shut it down ahead of today’s Orange Bowl game vs. Virginia, but Henderson had one helluva career as a Florida Gator.

The former four-star product from Columbus High School in Miami knew what he was getting into by choosing Florida, and claimed it as a “strictly business” decision. He chose the Gators over his home town Hurricanes, and it is safe to say he didn’t regret a thing.

Henderson is widely regarded as a first to second-round pick for April’s NFL Draft, and his stock should rise further as he will test well at the combine. Henderson ended his career at Florida with multiple All-SEC selections, including 2019 First Team All-SEC which was voted on by the coaches. The Miami native finished up his college career with 93 tackles, six interceptions, 20 pass deflections, and eight tackles for loss in only 30 games played.

According to Pro Football Focus, Henderson never allowed a season-long completion percentage worse than 54.1%, and posted a 50% completion rate allowed in 2018. That's elite.

2. Jalen “Teez” Tabor (2014-16)

The former Gator from the nation’s capital was another corner that was highly sought after but ended up choosing the Gators to play his college ball. Tabor was a two-time All-SEC selection in 2015 and 2016.

Tabor was a ball-hawk in his time at Florida and was constantly making plays by breaking up passes and laying the hammer when needed. Tabor ended his three-year college career with 84 tackles, 28 pass deflections, and eight interceptions, three which were returned for touchdowns.

He struggled during the NFL Combine and at his pro day, but he still was selected in the second round (53rd pick) by the Detroit Lions. He currently is on the 49ers practice squad.

1. Vernon Hargreaves III (2013-15)

Florida’s best defensive back this decade is easily Vernon Hargreaves III, as he put up three highly productive seasons before declaring and going first round in the 2016 NFL Draft.

It was clear very early on that Hargreaves was an incredible talent, as he was selected as a High School All American and was named MVP of the 2013 Under Armour All American Game. The five star was ranked as the 2nd best player in the 2013 recruiting class, and he went onto be drafted as the 11th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The cornerback from Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida posted two All American seasons and All-SEC selections in each of his three seasons at Florida. Hargreaves left Florida posting 10 interceptions, 27 pass breakups, and 121 tackles in his 41 games as a Gator. VH3 now plays for the Houston Texans, as he was released by his home town Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season.