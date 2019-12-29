Top 3 Florida Gators Linebackers of the 2010s

If you want to talk Gators in the NFL, you have to mention the linebacker position relatively quickly. Former head coach Will Muschamp was an elite defensive recruiter and coach, and linebacker was one of the main positions where he turned Florida into an NFL factory.

Let's take a look at the top three Florida linebackers of the 2010s, the next position up in our series examing the top three players at each position for Florida over the past decade.

3. Jarrad Davis (2013-16)

A first-round draft pick in the same draft as Alex Anzalone (see below), Davis stapled the Gator defense together for multiple years. He also struggled with injury throughout his time in Gainesville, but despite only playing nine games in 2016, he was second on the team in tackles with 60.

Before his 2016 senior season, he was second in tackles his junior campaign as well, totaling 98 in 14 games. He wasn't known much as a coverage specialist, rather he made his money as a run-game thumper. Davis finished his career at Florida with 201 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles.

Davis was selected in the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and is now their starting middle linebacker.

2. Alex Anzalone (2013-16)

Declaring for the NFL Draft after his redshirt junior season, Anzalone's career at UF was riddled with injuries. However, when he was on the field, he was an absolute force, much like his counterpart in Davis. He ranked third on the team in tackles in 2016 despite only playing in eight games with 53.

That same season, Anzalone had three sacks in only eight games as well. He had a career high in tackles against Tennessee with 12. When it was all said and done, Anzalone recorded 75 tackles, three sacks, and five tackles for loss in 18 games.

Anzalone was taken in the third round of the NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 NFL Draft and is still a key contributor in New Orleans.

1. Jon Bostic (2009-12)

Bostic led all freshman in tackles when he arrived at Florida with 18 in 2009, and played in every game for Florida through the remainder of his career in orange and blue. He led the team in tackles his junior campaign while finishing third in tackles his senior season with 68.

Along the way, Bostic was placed on the Butkus Award watch list twice as one of the best linebackers in college football, as well as earning multiple All-SEC honors. He finished his career at Florida with 219 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and a forced fumble - he was an all-around threat in the middle of UF's defense.

Bostic is probably most known for a hit against Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the Sugar Bowl. He hit Bridgewater so hard, that the QB's helmet flew multiple yards. Bostic was a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and now plays for the Washington Redskins.