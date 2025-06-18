All Gators

Top OL Recruit Chooses Georgia Over Florida

The Florida Gators were a finalist for a commitment but ultimately miss out on a top recruit to rival Georgia

After having the chance to add to an already well-rounded offensive line recruiting class, the Florida Gators have fallen short on one top offensive line target.

Four-star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko has announced that he will be committing to Georgia.

According to 247Sports composite ratings, Ogboko has earned a 96.57/100 ranking as the fourth-best interior offensive lineman in the country and the seventh-best overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.

Besides Florida, Ogboko also recently took official visits to Clemson, Georgia and Notre Dame. He would have been the Gators’ fifth offensive-line commit for the class of 2026, passing Tyler Chukuyem as Florida’s highest-rated commit at the position group.

Last season, the 6-foot-6 and 280-pound prospect played both ways for South Garner High School, starting at left tackle while also making 60 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss and five sacks on the defensive side. Although he is listed as an offensive lineman, 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins explained that he could also project as a nose tackle at the next level.

“He could probably bill himself as a full-time nose on defense as he defeats double teams and frequently produces negative plays,” Ivins said. Hasn’t had the opportunity to prove himself in a best-on-best setting like some of his peers, but profiles as a potential difference-maker at the point of attack for a College Football Playoff regular given how he moves and smashes at his size.

He also contributed for the Titans on the basketball court, averaging 7.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during his sophomore season.

Ogboko would have been Florida’s highest-rated commit for the class of 2026, and their 13th commitment overall.

