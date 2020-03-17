Entering the 2020 offseason fresh off of his best professional season to date and after being crowned a Super Bowl winner, former Gators wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is likely to be looking for a new home and a hefty payday in this year’s free agency.

Given the number of weapons offensively the Kansas City Chiefs currently have, Robinson seemed to get lost in the shuffle at times during his first four seasons in the league.

However, due to the absence of Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins, Robinson was able to produce in a big way for the Chiefs early on last year. Starting in 10 games and playing in all 16 regular-season games last season, Robinson saw more action than he has throughout his career.

Hauling in 32 receptions on 55 targets, along with 449 yards and four touchdowns, Robinson was able to nearly double his production in terms of yardage from the past two seasons.

In Week 2, Robinson had a breakout performance in Oakland where he caught six balls for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a Chiefs 28-10 victory over the Raiders. In that game, Robinson proved himself as a downfield threat, hauling in touchdown receptions of 44 and 39 yards. Both of which came in a dominant Chiefs second quarter.

With an average of 14 yards per catch in 2019, Robinson has shown he can be explosive with the ball in his hands. As a result, a team is likely to take a chance in free agency on the fifth year talent out of Florida.

Therefore, let’s look at three possible landing spots for Robinson in 2020, as he looks to be one of the next former Gators to cash in.

Robinson won't be the highest-paid wide receiver on the market. But, after seeing the Dallas Cowboys hand Amari Cooper $100 million over five years, on top of the Arizona Cardinals making a blockbuster trade for Houston Texans First Team All-Pro wide receiver Deandre Hopkins and the Buffalo Bills sending the Minnesota Vikings a haul of draft picks for Stefon Diggs - both likely to receive massive extensions from their new teams - Robinson should surely make some coin.

Philadelphia Eagles

After struggling to find consistent pass catchers at the wide receiver position due to injuries last season, the Eagles are market for a veteran wide receiver.

At the beginning of free agency, the Eagles had a cap space of $47.2 million. Given that wide receiver is their uncontested number one need at this point, they will be willing to pay a player at Robinson’s caliber the price he is asking for.

In a rather thin free agency for wideouts, Robinson would be one of the best options for the Eagles going forward.

As they are presumably cutting ties with Desean Jackson just a year after his triumphant return to Brotherly Love, and likely to lose Nelson Agholor this offseason, Philadelphia is in need of a true WR2 behind Alshon Jeffery.

With Robinson’s incredible length and speed, he would be a viable option down the field for Carson Wentz as well as provide some depth at the position in case of injury.

After spending time as the fourth or fifth option in Kansas City to begin his career, Robinson would be able to see an uptick in targets per game as the Eagles third receiving option. With that, so should his stat line.

Given the lack of options on the market along with Robinson’s length and speed, it makes sense for the Eagles to pursue. As a player, Robinson fits the mold of Eagles pass catchers and would provide them with a reliable weapon for their deep passing attack if he was to be added in 2020.

New York Giants

Staying within the NFC East, another destination Robinson could find himself landing is in New York with the Giants.

Given the youth of this team along with their first-year head coach in Joe Judge, signing a veteran like Robinson, makes a lot of sense.

Given the low mileage on Robinson in the NFL, he could supply a developing Daniel Jones and newly implemented Giants offense with a top target. As a team with no proven veterans at the position, Robinson would be able to step in as the WR1 for the Giants upon arrival.

Pairing Robinson with Sterling Shepherd and Evan Engram would give Jones a plethora of options to work with during his first season under a new offensive regime.

Similar to the Eagles, a fresh role as a priority receiving target would give him the chance to shine in a way he’s never seen before in the NFL.

With the continuous progression of Jones going into this season and a healthy Saquon Barkley, the addition of Robinson could add a second dimension to the New York offense as they attempt to climb from the depths of irrelevancy.

Las Vegas Raiders

Going to a team that Robinson has torched throughout his career is not only beneficial to the Raiders but Robinson himself.

In 2019, the inconsistency of the Raiders’ offensive passing attack was a huge reason they finished below .500 yet again under Jon Gruden.

With a middle of the pack quarterback in Derek Carr (or Marcus Mariota?) and a mix of mid-tier receivers—including Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, and Zac Jones—the Raiders are looking for a number one guy in the 2020 season, after the Antonio Brown fiasco.

Accompanying physical attributes with game-breaking speed, Robinson would help to build a combination of receiving talent—with Williams and Darren Waller—around Carr in 2020.

Likely to see many more than 55 targets as the number one option, Robinson would not only be able to do more given the opportunity, but he would be able to do so against his former team twice.

With an added incentive to join the Chiefs division rival, the Raiders could make a sneaky acquisition for the former fourth round pick going into his fifth NFL season.