The Raiders agreed to a deal with former Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota on Monday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The terms of Mariota's deal have not been disclosed. He is expected to serve as the backup for Derek Carr, who has been the Raiders' starter since 2014.

"Marcus Mariota is nearing a deal with the Oakland Raiders to come in and back up Derek Carr," Rapoport said on Monday. "[Raiders general manager] Mike Mayock was a huge fan of Mariota in the pre-draft process [in 2015]. ...Not a big surprise he has targeted Mariota to come in and backup Derek Carr."

Mariota was drafted by the Titans with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He posted a 29–32 record in five seasons, but was benched in October 2019 in favor of Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee's replacement QB took the Titans to the AFC Championship last season before signing a $118 million contract extension on March 15.

The Raiders finished second in the AFC West at 7–9 in 2019. Carr threw for 4,054 yards and 21 touchdowns last season while completing a career-high 70.4% of attempts.