Trey Smack Named SEC Special Teams Player of The Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- For the second time of his collegiate career, Florida Gators kicker Trey Smack has been named SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
During last Saturday’s win over LSU, Smack nailed a career-high 55-yard field goal while making all five of his kicks (two field goals, three extra points). The 55-yard kick was the third-longest field goal in program history, Smack’s second conversion beyond 50 yards this season.
Prior to his most recent honor, Smack was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week back in 2023, after tying a program record by making all five of his field goals against Charlotte.
Throughout his time at the University of Florida, Smack has not missed a single extra point (63-63).
The former five-star kicker's career field goal percentage of 81 percent ranks among the top ten all time in program history.
Currently, Smack has made three field goals (55, 54 and 53 yards) that rank among the top ten longest field goals in program history. The Maryland native is just three field goals away from cracking the top ten in most career field goals in program history, and one field goal away from reaching the top ten in field goals made in a single season.
The junior was not the only Gator to receive recognition after the program's 27-16 upset win over LSU last week. After throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown, true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.
Another player to receive honors was linebacker Shemar James, who was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week. The junior racked up a season-high 11 tackles, while also finishing with career-highs in sacks (2) and tackles-for-loss (2).