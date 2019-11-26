Gator Maven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Tuesday's Take: Free Scottie Lewis

GrahamMarsh_

Three blocks and two steals. 

Freshman Scottie Lewis terrorized the Miami Hurricanes this past weekend in the Charleston Classic. His performance aided UF in a 78-58 victory over the in-state rival to advance and ultimately win the tournament in Charleston. 

The stretch of three games in South Carolina were by far Florida's best games of the season, showing legitimate potential for the first time. Lewis showed flashes of why he was so highly recruited, ranking as the No. 7 player in the country. 

Lewis is still raw on the offensive end. He is a streaky shooter and is sometimes all over the place. As he progresses and he polishes his dribbling and shooting touch, he is simply too athletic to not be sensational on that end of the floor. 

But on defense? Lewis is an NBA player, right now. 

He showed that against Miami, and he shows it in the eye test. His closing speed when players have a step on him, his quick hips and his bounce is nothing short of special. 

So, what should Florida do with its phenom? What should coach Mike White do with his guard that wasn't even starting at the beginning of the year and occasionally is reckless offensively? 

Unleash him. 

Just let him work and get the hell out of the way. This is a guy that will make mistakes early. He will make bad turnovers, he will have poor shooting nights like he did against Xavier when he shot at an abysmal 14 percent. 

But he can't improve on that if he doesn't get tons of minutes. These are the types of growing pains you have to allow him to play through. Look at Kentucky every year. The Wildcats typically have a starting five of Scottie Lewis-caliber players. 

And they make tons of mistakes early in the year. They do things like lose to Evansville, which UK did a few weeks ago. But coach John Calipari allows them to struggle through it. He allows them to make all of those mistakes and ultimately, he allows them to grow. 

White has not been in this predicament before. He has not relied on a freshman phenom so far in his tenure at Florida. And honestly, with everything the Gators returned this season and with the arrival of Kerry Blackshear Jr., he doesn't necessarily have to, if he doesn't want to be elite. 

But if he wants to cut the net in Nashville for the SEC Tournament? If he wants people like us to pick Florida to claim a national title when we fill out brackets in march? If he wants to perhaps make those brackets come true? 

Free the freshman. 

Championships in college basketball take special performances. They take somebody taking the top off of a team and just going off from time to time. The man for that job is the freshman from New Jersey. And ultimately, if you want Lewis to play like the lottery pick he could be, you have to let him work now. This is the time for development; This is the time for growth. 

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Year Challenge: Comparing Florida's Offense to 2009

Ainslie Lee
0

How does Florida's offense in 2019 compare to its offense in 2009?

Gators Win Final Bye Week, Jump Two Spots in AP Top 25

Zach Goodall
1 1

Florida gets a boost in confidence for their odds at a New Year's Six Bowl with a two-spot jump in the AP Top 25.

Breaking: Gators QB Kyle Trask to Return for 2020 Season

Zach Goodall
1 0

The redshirt junior will not declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gators Week 14 Injury Update

Zach Goodall
0

Where are the Gators at with their health prior to the Florida State game?

Florida Basketball Re-Enters AP Top 25

Zach Goodall
0

An up-and-down start for Gators' hoops is now only looking up.

Florida vs. Florida State: Week 14 Press Conference Live Blog

Zach Goodall
0

Updates and quotes from the Week 14 presser!

Three Takeaways: Florida Hoops Wins the Charleston Classic

Donavon Keiser
0

Florida hoops is on the up-and-up.

Gators Begin Senior Sendoff

Zach Goodall
0

Florida has begun to honor their senior class on social media prior to Senior Day.

Zach Goodall

Something to think about whenever you have doubts about Dan Mullen...

0
Zach Goodall

Did Florida peak one week too late this year? …

0