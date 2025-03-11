Two Gators Linebackers Key to Gators Success in 2025
For Myles Graham and Pup Howard, their roles on the Florida Gators' defense gain importance as the defense attempts to close out opponents in the fall.
Linebackers Key to Florida Defense
Howard and Graham sit in the heart of the UF defense. With the senior leadership of the
position from last year departing, the onus and responsibility fall to them. In 2024, the Gators showed enough progress late to warrant faith in the continued ascension of their unit. Now, pressure meets Graham and Howard to start giving their Gators defense metaphorical teeth. Time to see if they shoulder the burden.
Replacing Searcy
For Graham, playing at Florida means more than just participating as a legacy player. The 2025 season presents the chance to make his mark and define his legacy. However, of any player, the tallest of tasks await him. In replacing T.J. Searcy, Graham will need to operate as a complete linebacker. Searcy looked just as comfortable in pass coverage as he did barreling downhill against the run game.
Eight tackles for loss and three forced fumbles from the middle linebacker spot lend credence that anyone trying to fill Searcy's cleats would need to seriously step their game up. The speedy Graham can cover more ground than Searcy, but can he bring the same force to his plays?
Pup Needs to Run the Kennel
He will look to play a more profound role within Florida's 3-3-5 scheme. Now, the on-field demonstration of his evolution will wait a bit as he is recovering from injury. How can he form a sideline-to-sideline combination with Graham that can affect passing routes underneath and remain a force against any rushing attack?
Bottom Line
As the football axiom states, Howard and Graham will serve as the quarterbacks of the defense. They will ensure that constant communication assists in execution - how the defense centers on them and how they process their roles as the leaders and proverbial collective brains of the group. If they succeed, the entire defense should benefit.
Conversely, any lag in play will hurt Florida as they pursue a consistent 2025 campaign. For the players that compete up front and those five in the secondary behind them, Pup Howard and Myles Graham need to show that they are ready to take the lead in Gainesville.