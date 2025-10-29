What Does the Future Hold for Ron Roberts After Gators' Coaching Change?
Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts could parlay success into new opportunities with five games left in the Florida Gators' season.
After the school moved on from Billy Napier, the school closed a door on the recent past. With the likelihood of a big-name coach walking the sideline in the Swamp, where does that leave Roberts?
If Florida succeeds down the stretch, he could change his career trajectory. As the Gators await fifth-ranked Georgia, Roberts’ mind likely stays on the opponent and not the future.
Obscured by Struggle
While the 3-4 record does not look like the most appealing stat, looking deeper into the details shows how well Roberts' defense played, as opposed to the UF offense. The Gators allowed 21 points or fewer in five of their seven games. That speaks to a defensive philosophy predicated on aggression and tightening up in the red zone.
According to Sports Source Analytics, the Gators' 11 touchdowns in the red zone are the 19th-fewest of the 136 schools that comprise the FBS. The Gators thrive despite tallying 134 sacks on the season. However, when they do drop the quarterback, it usually arises in a big moment.
Departing Before the Lane Train?
With headlines buzzing that Lane Kiffin could be Florida's candidate of choice, what becomes of Roberts' job?
At Ole Miss, Kiffin has Pete Golding as his defensive coordinator. Ironically, Roberts and Golding share a profound history; Golding played for and coached under Roberts at Division 2 Delta State (Miss.). Golding served as Roberts' defensive coordinator when the Statesmen reached the 2020 Division 2 national championship game.
The pair continued winning as Roberts took over the head coaching job at Southeastern Louisiana. When discussing his former student in 2023, the UF coordinator effusively praised him.
"Pete was just a great player,” Roberts told Mississippi Today's Rick Cleveland. “He was all the things you look for in a safety. He was instinctive and knew where to be and where everybody else was supposed to be. He also returned kicks for us. He was a player who I knew would become a great coach if that’s what he chose to do.”
That said, Roberts would probably not stand in the way of his former pupil, or whoever the next head coach decides, taking the job in Gainesville even if he had the choice, especially if a potential defensive play-calling job or even a small-school head coaching job becomes available.
Still Young Enough
Roberts turned 59 in June, so he still has time. The question is which jobs could be open. With as many as nine more Power 4 jobs opening (Florida State, Auburn, UCLA, Wisconsin, California, South Carolina, Baylor, Kentucky and NC State), the coordinator could find himself a candidate for more than a couple.
It's unlikely, though, but a Group of Five job could give him the opportunity.
Programs like Nevada, Middle Tennessee State, Louisiana Tech, Georgia State, Arkansas State, and Western Michigan are possibly making a change; you could hear Roberts' name bandied about on that level as well.
Staying Put?
While no one truly knows what the next head coach could do, he could retain Roberts as an associate head coach, allowing him to work with the defensive players he recruited while the new head coach builds his program.
As mentioned, Roberts' future is a blank page filled with possibilities. Those possibilities become greater if the Gators can continue their strong defensive play down the stretch.
Litmus Test
Georgia brings another test for Roberts.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton leads a Georgia offense looking to continue breaking the scoreboard. In their seven previous games this season, UGA scored at least 28 points five times. This game, along with every other SECV matchup this season, looks to be another chance for Roberts’ defense to open eyes, shut mouths, and possibly enthrall athletic directors.