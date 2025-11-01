What Kirby Smart Sees in Florida Despite Gators' Struggles, Coaching Change
When the Florida Gators take the field on Saturday against Georgia, they will face a coach who knows them well and shares thoughts that align with the fan base.
The Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is no stranger to Florida football. He played four seasons at UGA, making All-SEC twice as a defensive back. For decades, he's watched UF from across the field as a player, assistant, and head coach. Smart remembers what the Steve Spurrier Era was like.
He remembers losing to the Gators three out of four times, where Georgia failed to score 20 points in those lopsided losses. This week, Smart spoke about the Gators' program, providing insight to what it means for the SEC when Florida is good.
“League’s pretty good. It makes it even stronger (when Florida is winning)," he said. "I don’t look at it as Florida’s not up and running. I know you have facts to argue that’s not true, but they’re extremely competitive. They’re in every game. They’re a really good team. I get what you’re saying in terms of dominance and SEC championship appearances and all that, but I view Florida as up and running, personally. They have really good players and have built a good, strong roster.”
National Brand
With an alumni base of 500,000 people, Florida is a juggernaut in terms of footprint. The Gators are a brand unto themselves. As a result, the football team should. While there was a bit of a hiccup between Spurrier's departure and Urban Meyer's arrival, Florida football was must-see, even from thousands of miles away.
The 90s were the decade that introduced the program to the average fan. It signaled a change in the SEC dynamic. Everyone knew Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, and Georgia were standard-bearers. However, with a pass-happy offense and fast defense, Florida captured the attention of younger fans. Many of those fans became adults during the Meyer Era. Teams walked into the Swamp hoping not to get embarrassed.
Dormant
With just four ten-win seasons since 2011, the Gators bounced from coach to coach, each seemingly pushing the program further away from what it was. It's not nostalgia when the school has resources and the most fertile recruiting ground in America in its backyard. Yet, the donations keep rolling in, and fans pack Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with the anticipation that the next game will trigger a return to prominence.
Strings Attached
With Napier's firing, you will hear names bandied about of those who want the job. A word of caution: this job comes with a demand. Granted, a head coach will be compensated handsomely. Yet, the fanbase wants the team to play for more than bowl invites. It's College Football Playoff or bust, with no middle ground.
Since the Gators last won a national title in football, Alabama claimed six, and Georgia and LSU won two. Even Florida State hoisted a title, which should make the fanbase hotter than fish grease. Whether it's Lane Kiffin, Eli Drinkwitz or someone else, winning is the mandate.
Bottom Line
Smart asserted correctly. The SEC feels different with Florida winning, adding spice to a situation that grows stale with the same two teams winning. If Kiffin is truly the choice, pursue him with a blank checkbook and go all in. No more Group of Five coaches with limited considerable game experience.
Can the Gators' next coach return them to glory?