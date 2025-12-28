Lane Kiffin Ripped for Lame Move at LSU’s Bowl Game After ESPN Booth Appearance
The high-profile saga of newly minted LSU coach Lane Kiffin is the gift that keeps on giving this winter.
Roughly a month after Kiffin announced he was leaving Ole Miss to take the LSU head coaching job, he made a public appearance on ESPN during LSU's game against Houston in the Texas Bowl.
Kiffin joined Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic in the booth at the start of the second quarter and fielded some questions about his transition from his former Rebels team to his new one in Baton Rouge. Kiffin said it was "awesome" to see Ole Miss crush Tulane 41-10 in the first round of the CFP, calling it "the biggest game in the history of the state of Mississippi."
He also seemed to be getting a head start at LSU by seeing his Tigers in action on Saturday—or so fans thought.
Shortly after Kiffin's ESPN appearance, he was seen walking out of the stadium and getting into a car to leave the game early. LSU ended up losing to Houston, 38-35.
Kiffin was asked during his ESPN guest appearance what he was keeping an eye on in the Texas Bowl, and his answer probably didn't inspire much confidence among the Tigers faithful.
"Yeah, I didn’t have as much time as you’d think [to watch the game]," Kiffin said. "I saw the opening kickoff... And then I get on the phone, because we had some people calling some agents. This is the world we live in now. It’s all day long."
Fans unsurprisingly blasted Kiffin for appearing on ESPN but not sticking around to watch LSU's bowl game in full:
Fans also wouldn't let him forget the fact that he called out Ole Miss fans for leaving games early back in September 2024:
"I think it's really important for the players when you come back out of the tunnel for the second half or you go into the end zone and you look up and see the difference. I don't really understand it. Maybe I'm naive to it, but if a concert is going really well... do you leave? Like if the products really bad and come back out in the second half and the stadium's half empty—I understand when it's a bad product—but I really don't understand it," Kiffin said.
Not the best look for Kiffin as the calendar year comes to a close.