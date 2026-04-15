What NFL Draft Analysts Are Saying About Florida Gators Prospect Caleb Banks

When Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks passed up the 2025 NFL Draft for a final year in Gainesville, he appeared destined for a first-round slot in the upcoming draft.

But the 23-year-old has been battling through a nagging foot injury over the past year, which ultimately resulted in him breaking the fourth metatarsal bone in his foot during the 2026 NFL Combine.

Once viewed as a lock to be selected in the first round, Banks is now earning second and third-round projections by draft analysts after his injury struggles.

In a recent mock draft released by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., he slotted the former Gator as the No. 48 overall pick in the draft, projecting him to the Atlanta Falcons in the second round.

"Atlanta's first pick is a big swing on Banks, who has top-20 talent but was limited to just 90 snaps in 2025," Kiper Jr. said. "He recently underwent foot surgery and is expected to be shelved from full football activity until June."

CBS Sports’ Mike Renner slotted Banks as low as the third round, landing at No. 78 overall to the Indianapolis Colts. Meanwhile,

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein gave him a second-round projection, even comparing him to former Gators defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

"He can stun/control single blocks when his hand strikes are timely and accurate, but he needs faster disengagement to increase his tackle count. A move to odd-front end could be in his best interest as a run defender," Zierlein said. "His traits and flashes make him an enticing prospect, but injury concerns are a potential stumbling block for him."

Where Will Banks Land?

While he may no longer be a first-round prospect, Banks possesses the size and athletic traits to be successful in the NFL. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In a pre-season mock draft released by ESPN's Jordan Reid last summer, he slotted Banks as the No. 25 overall pick, landing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"They need someone with Banks' great 6-6, 325-pound size in the middle of the line," Reid said. "He showed flashes last season, and if he can continue to progress in 2025 and increase his sack total (4.5), he has the traits to be a top-20 pick."

Measuring at 6-foot-6 and 327 pounds at the NFL Combine while showcasing his athleticism with an impressive 32-inch vertical, Banks would be a defensive coordinators dream if he could stay healthy.

His best season came in 2024, when the Louisville transfer started ten games while totaling 21 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks.

After originally attempting to return during Florida’s matchup against LSU in Week 3 of last season, Banks was sidelined for the majority of the year before ultimately not returning until the final two games of the season.