Who Will Florida Play in the SEC Tournament?

The Florida Gators officially locked up the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament after last week's win over Arkansas. With the regular season over after Saturday's win at Kentucky, the SEC Tournament is now set.

Here is how the final standings shook out:

Florida (25-6, 16-2 SEC) Alabama (23-8, 13-5 SEC) Arkansas (23-8, 13-5 SEC) Vanderbilt (24-7, 11-7 SEC) Tennessee (21-10, 11-7 SEC) Texas A&M (21-10, 11-7 SEC) Georgia (22-9, 10-8 SEC) Missouri (20-11, 10-8 SEC) Kentucky (19-12, 10-8 SEC) Texas (18-13, 9-9 SEC) Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11 SEC) Auburn (16-15, 7-11 SEC) Mississippi State (13-18, 5-13 SEC) South Carolina (13-18, 4-14 SEC) Ole Miss (12-19, 4-14 SEC) LSU (15-16, 3-15 SEC)

Florida's Path in the SEC Tournament

As one of the top four seeds in the SEC, Florida will receive a double-bye to begin the tournament as seeds nine through 16 play in the First Round on Wednesday and the winners facing seeds eight through five in the Second Round on Thursday.

Florida will face the winner of No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Kentucky/No. 16 LSU on Friday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. Should the Gators advance to the Semifinals, Florida will face the winner of No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee/No. 12 Auburn/No. 13 Mississippi State.

The full bracket can be found below.

What Florida Needs to Do to Clinch One-Seed in NCAA Tournament

Florida's win over Kentucky, combined with UConn's shocking loss to Marquette on Saturday, has put the Gators in the lead for the fourth one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, the Gators have not clinched it by any means.

A one-and-done effort in the SEC Tournament, should UConn make a run in the Big East Tournament, would likely give the Huskies back the last one-seed. Should Florida continue its dominance over the SEC, the Gators may not need to win the SEC Tournament to keep ahold of the one-seed.

As of right now, both teams have interesting cases.

UConn's dominance in non-conference play with wins over No. 7 BYU, No. 13 Illinois, No. 21 Kansas and the fifth-ranked Gators is its strongest case. Meanwhile, Florida has not only won the SEC regular-season title but has done so in dominant fashion. Florida has 13 conference wins by double-digits this season, and also has two wins by at least 30 points against SEC opponents. Florida's major victories include No. 20 Arkansas, No. 25 Kentucky, No. 23 Alabama, at No. 10 Vanderbilt, No. 21 Tennessee and No. 18 Georgia

Florida (No. 4) is also favored in the NET ranking over UConn (No. 9) and is favored in the KenPom over the Huskies with the No. 4 ranking to UConn's No. 11 ranking.