Why Florida Shouldn't Worry About Georgia's Pass Rush
One thing Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway will not need to worry about is the Georgia defensive line posing a problem.
For the Bulldogs, the entirety of their pass rush exists with blitzing linebackers. The front three/four serves as a minor inconvenience for offenses. How can you explain opponents' success when throwing the ball against UGA, which gives up 222.3 yards per game through the air?
Lagway remains far from perfect, but he doesn't need to be, facing a defense front that accomplishes just enough to slow an opponent without stopping him.
Lack of Explosion
This incarnation of the Bulldogs' front doesn't possess a first-round talent on the line. At best, the linemen engage with tackles, allowing the linebackers to blitz on practically every passing down. Granted, it does succeed, as this chart suggests.
However, what does that mean for the Florida offensive line? Without a dominant rusher, Lagway should be able to get the ball out much faster, hitting targets in stride and quicker.
Additionally, the blitzing linebackers vacate a large area while they fill the gaps with the run. On either side of the line, with a three-man rotation, a receiver automatically becomes the hot read, occupying the vacant spot, in hope of a catch.
Tight End Threat
Auburn used the tight end to find soft spots in the UGA defense to middling success. Yet, that kept the ball moving early on. Hayden Hansen can sneak out into the pattern on a quick dig or curl. Lagway can use this route all day because Georgia cannot generate any pass rush.
Run Check
UGA occasionally sends its blitzers late, attempting to throw off the quarterback's timing. However, they do not hide their tendencies. Under those circumstances, Lagway can audible into something basic, like a draw. The front looks more concerned with trying to stand up blockers; they won't accurately shed and make a pass. Jadan Baugh could rip off chunk yards that could force UGA to abandon the blitz packages and attend to the running game.
Overview
The Gators, based on their experience up front and one of the best centers in FBS in Jake Slaughter, will have success against Georgia. To win, Georgia must send multiple rushers at the quarterback. This should play into Lagway's hands, and Florida should look for the big play against man coverage on the outside.
Can the Gators seize on their advantages?