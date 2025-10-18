Why Mississippi State Game Can be a Catalyst for Florida Gators to Turn Season Around
Until the Florida Gators reach the magical threshold of six victories to gain bowl eligibility, every loss brings them closer to the brink of a losing season. With four losses already, the team has little margin for error.
Saturday's game against Mississippi State provides a perfect opportunity for the Gators to inch closer to a bowl game.
No, it probably will not save Billy Napier's job, but the players are vested in getting to a bowl game. Regardless of which tier bowl the Gators appear in, it would end a difficult season on a high note. The team needs to understand urgency and leadership, which can help the team go on a run to secure a spot.
Lead, Follow, or Get Out
Senior guard Damieon George Jr. understands that the players can control what occurs on the field, and that is where the focus needs to reside. Additionally, during Wednesday's media availability, George Jr. highlighted the role of leadership during the second half of the season.
“The leadership is picked up because, of course, nobody wants to have a losing season or losing record," he said. "Knowing that we got a lot of seniors on the team, we’ve seen it go the right way, and we’ve seen it go the wrong way. We want to get back to doing things the right way and play more Florida football.”
George sees the big picture. For him and the other season, they're in the homestretch of their college careers. With the NFL being uncertain, these final six games could be the end of their football journeys. These seniors probably started playing the game in elementary school before they could ride bikes.
As a result, the end for many is near.
Walking off the field as a Gator with a losing record is not how George or his teammates want to end things. In the program's 113-year history, only 21 teams finished with a losing record. Basically, 81.5 percent of the time, UF departed the season with at least as many wins as losses.
Finishing Strong
As a starter, offensive linemen can see the collapses up close and personal. The offense under Napier cannot find a way to score late in close games. Whether it's playcalling or failed execution, the team does not draw closer in tight games.
"One thing we’ve been preaching is finishing as a group in practice," George Jr. said. "Because, as you can see, we haven't been finishing that well during the games. In the second half, we haven't been finishing that well in the games. And that's one thing we're just really trying to focus on, just finishing.”
Mississippi State provides a stern test.
While they don't stop the run well, the pass defense, especially the secondary play, comes to life. In the second half, Florida needs to run the ball. Jadan Baugh can break a long run, especially after softening the defense for the first three quarters. The offense needs to lean on a guard of George's size (6-6, 330 pounds), driving down on blockers to create space.
Bottom Line
The Mississippi State game is the latest in must-win scenarios for Florida. This game won't save Napier's job. The team must win to get the seniors another step closer to finishing out with a bowl game.