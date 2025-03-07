Former Gators Basketball Star Signs 10-Day Deal with Raptors

NBA CALL-UP 🚨 Colin Castleton has signed a 10-day contract with the @Raptors!



The @GatorsMBK alum dominated for Osceola, averaging 17.2 PPG, 10.5 RPG & more in 16 games. Since joining on Jan. 15, he helped lead the squad to an 11-5 record.



Congrats, Colin! 🪄👏 pic.twitter.com/eDyHBMvSoU