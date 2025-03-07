Former Gators Basketball Star Signs 10-Day Deal with Raptors
Colin Castleton is getting another shot in the NBA. The former Florida Gators standout has signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors, earning another opportunity to showcase the potential he displayed throughout his time at Florida.
Castleton played three of his five college seasons at Florida after transferring from Michigan ahead of the 2020-21 season. In his time with the Gators, he was a force down low, starting 75 of 78 games and averaging 14.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. His senior season was his most impressive one — averaging 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per contest — emerging as one of the top big men in the SEC.
In his first season with the program, the Gators reached the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament. The Gators were in the NIT the following two seasons.
Since going undrafted in 2023, Castleton has been on a whirlwind tour through the NBA and G League. He’s spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers — playing for both their NBA squad and G League affiliate — as well as the Memphis Grizzlies. Most recently, he suited up for the Osceola Magic, Orlando’s G League team, where he has impressed.
In 16 games with Osceola, Castleton averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, and helped lead the team to an 11-5 record since joining on Jan. 15. His ability to control the glass and protect the rim made him a key piece of the Magic’s frontcourt rotation.
Now, Castleton heads to Toronto with a chance to prove he belongs at the NBA level.