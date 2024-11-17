Four-Star Quarterback Recruit Chooses Gators After LSU Win
Former Florida State Seminoles quarterback commit Tramell Jones Jr. decided not to wait too long to take himself back off the market after committing to the Florida Gators on Sunday.
After visiting Gainesville over the weekend, he had seen everything he had needed to see. Jones becomes the 13th commit in the Gators 2025 class.
Just a season ago, they had the seventh-best recruiting class in the country and the fourth-best in the SEC. But their fortunes could be starting to change.
This is a big commitment for the Gators as it fills their quarterback need for the 2025 class. Other reported offers on the table for Jones. were Miami, Florida State and Pittsburgh among others.
Jones is a 6-foot, 196-pound quarterback from Jacksonville, Fla., and plays his high school football for Mandarin High School. Jones is the No. 36 player nationally, the No. 10 player from Florida and the No. 4 player at his position, according to Rivals.
The Jacksonville native recently backed off his pledge to the Seminoles on Thursday and quickly news spread that the Gators were the team to beat for his services.
However, this one was trending this way shortly before he decommitted from the Seminoles. On Nov. 7th, Noles247’s Zach Blostein put in a crystal ball for him to flip to the Gators.
Unfortunately for Jones Jr., he missed almost his entire senior season. He played in the first two games of the season before suffering a broken ankle injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year.
Still, though, he’s had an impressive last two years. As a junior, Jones Jr. threw for 3195 yards and 33 touchdowns. The year before that as a sophomore, he posted 2310 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.
Hopefully, in the Gators' case, this is just the first of many over the next couple of weeks leading up to the early signing period.